LINCOLN — Lincoln police officers responded last week to a shooting involving a firearm designed to fire blank cartridges.
Police responded at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, to reports of a shooting in the Centennial Courts neighborhood on the southeast side of the city, according to a Wednesday, Aug. 30, press release from the Lincoln Police Department.
According to the press release, a large disturbance had occurred in the area, and numerous witnesses were present when an individual was targeted by the shooting.
The suspects, which included two adults and a juvenile, were located and arrested within an hour, the news release said.
Officers recovered a shell casing from the scene and conducted interviews with those involved.
The department continued its investigation after the arrests were made and was able to recover the firearm used in the incident. Investigators confirmed that the firearm was functional but was designed to fire blank cartridges, according to the news release.
Shortly after the incident took place, a video recording of it began to circulate on social media.
"The Lincoln Police Department understands how much concern an event, especially when video like this is circulated, can cause in our community," the department said in the press release. "We are dedicated to maintaining the safety of our community and to hold those who commit crimes here, accountable for their actions."
