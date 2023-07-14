BLOOMINGTON — A 46-year-old Bloomington man is facing multiple cocaine delivery charges after selling to a state police task force.

Jarvis K. Heads is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine between 1 and 15 grams (Class 1 felony) and three counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine less than 1 gram (Class 2 felony).

Heads also was charged with unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance (Class 3 felony).

Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said Friday in court that Heads made four cocaine transactions between June 7 and July 10 while being investigated by the Illinois State Police.

He was arrested on Thursday, Messman said.

Heads' bond was set at $300,000 with 10% to apply for release.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 28.

