BLOOMINGTON — Michael Bakana, the man convicted in May of killing one woman and attempting to kill another outside a bar in downtown Bloomington, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

At the end of a lengthy hearing Monday, Judge Casey Costigan sentenced Bakana, 44, of Normal, to 110 years in the Department of Corrections.

Costigan said it was difficult for him not to agree with Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Horve's description of the crime: execution, senseless gun violence, brutal violence. “And I would also add ‘danger to society,’” he said.

Bakana was convicted by a McLean County jury of murder in the death of 22-year-old Mariah Petracca and attempted murder in the shooting of her friend, Bibianna Cornejo, as well as aggravated battery with a firearm. The violence was recorded on Jan. 30, 2021 on a Bloomington Police Department camera outside Daddios Bar in downtown Bloomington.

At the time of his trial in May, Bakana had been out on bond when authorities said he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and fled. He was taken into custody in Lexington, Kentucky, within hours of the jury's guilty verdict in the four-day trial.

Speaking outside the courtroom after the decision, Cornejo said she was relieved. “I feel better now that we got justice for Mariah,” she said.

Mariah Petracca’s mother, Madeline Petracca, echoed the relief of justice but said, “It’s just a tragedy all around.

“It’s never going to bring my daughter back, unfortunately,” she said. “I have to live with that and now my grandson has to live without a mom.”

Calling Bakana's actions brutal, vicious and cold-blooded, Horve asked the judge to issue a sentence of natural life. If Costigan opted instead for a number of years, Horve asked the judge to find that Bakana caused “severe bodily harm” in the attempted murder offense. This would ensure that the sentence had to be served consecutively with the murder sentence.

He said this shooting, which stemmed from an argument and shouted insults, could “only be characterized as an execution — over what? Over some words from some girls who had too much to drink, over nothing.

“The defendant shot two girls who were walking away,” Horve said. “He engaged them and what’s even more horrifying is how he shot Bibianna Cornejo, fired two shots at her while she’s lying on the ground watching her friend bleed to death next to her.”

Bakana’s attorney, Clyde Guilamo, asked Costigan to sentence his client to 45 years in prison, the minimum possible sentence, noting that Bakana had no criminal history, acted “under strong provocation” and is “a good man.”

“We all wish that that day would’ve happened differently. It’s a tragedy any way you split it,” Guilamo said. “... Mr. Bakana is a good man. It doesn't change that what happened out there was a tragedy; that’s going to always be a tragedy.”

In a statement to the court, Bakana said he was the victim of “extreme emotional violence,” “extreme mental violence,” mob action, a hate crime and “two forcible felonies, based on my understanding of the law,” expressing anger about what happened Jan. 30, 2021.

Speaking for about 14 minutes, Bakana also explained his citizenship process; his education, which he said includes two bachelor’s degrees and a Master of Business Administration; his faith as a humanitarian Christian; and the nonprofit organization, One Heart for Congo, which he said he created to help raise money to save child soldiers.

The Pantagraph was unable to independently verify the latter claim. Paperwork filed with the Secretary of State’s Office for One Heart for Congo lists several names of organization leadership but shows no connection to Bakana. A search of other public documents did not immediately reveal ties between the defendant and the organization, which is categorized in state records as "dissolved."

Bakana thanked his family, his attorney and Costigan, who he said was “a great judge” and the first person to explain his charges fully and make sure he had a French translator so he didn’t miss anything.

In regards to the victims, he said: “I apologize to all those who suffered or are suffering because of my actions.”

Costigan said the court does not condone the “racial slurs” cast toward Bakana during the argument that night, but “they were words … not strong physical provocation.”

The judge noted that Bakana had the opportunity to walk away from the situation or contact law enforcement but instead decided to take matters into his own hands, “and execute a sentence on these individuals.

“Quite frankly, you weren't a victim of this situation, in the court’s view, at all,” Costigan said.

He sentenced Bakana to 35 years on the murder charge, plus 25 years as a firearm enhancement, because he used a gun to commit the offense; and 25 years on the attempted murder, plus the firearm enhancement. He found that Bakana caused severe bodily harm in the attempted murder, ensuring that sentence runs consecutive to the murder sentence.

Guilamo said after the hearing, the 60-year murder sentence must be served at 100% and the 50-year attempted murder sentence is 85%.

In a prepared statement after the sentencing, McLean County State's Attorney Erika Reynolds said, "No amount of time in prison can undo the terrible acts committed by the Defendant in January of 2021. However, the sentence of 110 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections that was imposed by the judge today will help ensure that no other innocent person is victimized by the Defendant. We hope that this sentence will also be something that allows the victims’ families to begin to find some closure."

Seeks new trial

Before the sentencing, Costigan denied a defense motion for a new trial.

Guilamo argued that the jurors should have been told that they could find Bakana guilty of second-degree murder, which would align with the self-defense argument he presented during the trial.

A second-degree murder conviction could have seen Bakana released in 10 years, allowing him to start a family and continue his career, he said.

Guilamo said his client asked in February for the lesser charge to be included in jury instructions. The judge, however, noted that Bakana could not make the request at trial because he failed to appear, waiving the opportunity.

Assistant State’s Attorney David Fitt said the jury instruction would not have made a difference because the evidence would not support a second-degree conviction.

“The evidence against the defendant is so overwhelming that he got into an argument, he left the situation and he chose to come back but only after arming himself,” Fitt said. "Then he sought them out, and when they tried to leave, he followed them with his hand on the gun, primed and ready to go.

“ … The facts of this case are so overwhelming that if there was error, any error in not giving that second-degree instruction is completely harmless because what jury would ever say grabbing a gun from your car and following two drunk women who are trying to leave is self-defense?”

Guilamo also argued that the defendant should have been granted a change of venue, calling the May proceedings a “circus” and a “chaotic trial.” Seated at the defense table, his client nodded.

When Bakana's escape was announced to the public, his attorney noted, public schools in the area were placed on lockdown. Alerts were sent out to families, which affected jury members.

Addressing elements of Guilamo’s argument, Costigan said while he’s never had a homicide case go perfectly smooth, “it was the court’s impression that the trial was not a circus, that it was maintained with dignity and integrity.”

He said any issues related to media or police response at the start of the trial were the defendant’s doing.

“There never would have been issues, there never would have been these lockdowns, there never would have been police alerts … had the defendant just shown up for court,” Costigan said. “... His own actions created those issues and now to complain about them … well, it was the defendant that created that atmosphere, outside of this courtroom.”

Guilamo pointed out that he had sought to delay the trial after Bakana first failed to appear. “In hindsight, we can see that if we had continued this matter for just one week, Mr. Bakana would have been available and present for court,” he told Costigan.

“That’s a bit disingenuous, isn’t it, Mr. Guilamo?” the judge asked, noting that Bakana could have been on the run for years before he was apprehended.

The bulk of the Monday’s hearing was spent on the motion for a new trial, which Guilamo told reporters was because he wanted to give the most focus to that argument. Without a new trial, he said, even the minimum sentence of 45 years in prison likely would be a life sentence.

In response, Fitt said the defendant was not entitled to a perfect trial, but a fair one.

“And although he chose not to participate in any trial at all, that’s what he got in his absence: a fair trial,” the prosecutor said.

Costigan agreed with that assessment and denied the defense motion for a new trial.

Bond issue

On another matter, Costigan settled the fate of the $200,000 bond that Bakana posted before the trial — and forfeited by failing to appear in court. The judge agreed to allow $50,000 of Bakana’s posted bond to be used for attorney fees in accordance with a contract previously presented to the court.

Costigan had previously ruled, in March, that another $50,000 could be taken from Bakana's $200,000 bond to pay the first installment of attorney fees.

Guilamo had asked the judge to vacate the defendant’s bond forfeiture, which would have allowed the money to be returned to Bakana. Costigan denied the motion.

He awarded $5,789 of the money to the Petracca family for funeral expenses and $1,456 to Cornejo to cover child care expense she couldn’t pay because her extensive injuries from the shooting kept her out of work.

After court costs, the remaining balance of Bakana’s bond will be given to the county.