BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces nearly a dozen felony charges related to the possession and sale of drugs over a two-month period.

Earnest M. Bell, 46, was charged with the following:

one count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver between 400 and 900 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony

one count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver between 100 and 400 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony

one count of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony

one count of unlawful possession of between 400 and 900 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony

one count of unlawful possession of between 100 and 400 grams methamphetamine, a Class X felony

one count of unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony

four counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine, between 1 and 15 grams, Class 1 felonies

one count of unlawful delivery of cocaine, less than 1 gram, a Class 2 felony.

According to prosecutors, Bell made four separate drug sales between July and August to a confidential informant with Illinois State Police Task Force 6.

On Wednesday, authorities believed they had probable cause and arrested Bell at his residence, where police also found Bell in possession of 16 baggies of methamphetamine weighing a total of 475 grams, 47 grams of cocaine, and suspected drug sale proceeds totaling $1,170, according to the prosecution.

Bell's bond was set at $750,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $75,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

Bell must also prove that, if he does post bond, the funds were not gained through criminal activity.

His next court date is 9 a.m. Sept. 1.

