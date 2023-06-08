BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man and woman were both charged with harassing a witness involved in a child sexual assault case pending in McLean County.
Carlos D. Cregan, 35, and Melina Aguilar, 32, are each charged with harassment of witnesses (Class 2 felonies), accused of asking a witness to lie on the record.
According to charging documents, they harassed or annoyed a person who may be expected to serve as a witness in a pending legal proceeding to cause mental anguish or emotional distress.
Prosecutors said Cregan told a witness that "all she has to do is lie and I'll stay out of her life."
Cregan is currently charged with two counts of attempted criminal sexual assault, 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and four counts of criminal sexual assault in a separate case.
Charging documents indicate one victim, a girl between ages 13 and 17, was involved in this case.
Cregan is accused of committing these offenses between May 1, 2022, and Aug. 26, 2022, in Normal.
He was jailed in McLean County in lieu of posting $5,035 and was ordered for finger printing. Aguilar was jailed in McLean County in lieu of posting $1,035.
An arraignment was scheduled for June 23.
