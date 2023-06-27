BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison on child pornography charges.
David S. Fry, 71, of Normal was arrested in January 2022 and charged with 45 counts of child pornography; 16 of those were Class 2 felonies and 29 were Class 3.
He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of Class 2 child pornography, described as possessions of “a photograph of other similar visual reproduction or depiction by computer of a minor child whom he reasonably should have known to be under the age of 13,” according to court documents.
The offenses were eligible for probation, and his attorney Phil Finegan asked Judge Jason Chambers to give Fry to a community-based sentence, arguing that despite the defendant’s risk of recidivism, there are intervention tools and limits that could be implemented under a term of probation.
Finegan also noted Fry’s lack of criminal history, previous military service and guilty plea as elements in his favor.
“I can think of no greater way to take responsibility than to come before the court and say ‘I am guilty of these 10 offenses,’” Finegan said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson asked Chambers to sentence Fry to seven years on each count to total 70 years in the Department of Corrections, arguing “he poses too much of a risk to the community" for a community-based sentence.
Fry’s ex-wife testified Tuesday, recalling the police executing a search warrant at their home during the investigation and how she and others were affected throughout the process. She said she was devastated and that Fry had preyed on her and a minor child.
“I just worry about who the next child could be,” she said, asking the judge to rule against a community-based sentence. She said now that she knew the offenses he had committed, she saw some of his past behavior as predatory.
A woman whose image from childhood appeared in the child pornography files that were found on Fry’s devices submitted a victim impact statement that Lawson read in court.
“I was groomed. I was groomed my whole childhood,” she wrote, noting that Fry was “always taking pictures” of her. “I spent my entire adult life trying to recover from something that I didn’t even realize had happened to me. ... Somewhere in his mind he believes that he owns me. I will never feel safe if he isn’t in prison.”
In a statement to the judge, Fry said he wanted to express regret and apologize for downloading inappropriate images.
He said he had clicked on “an email ad” that led him to more images, despite that “the Holy Spirit was telling me they were inappropriate.”
Fry told the judge, “No human being ever saw a pornographic image, adult or child, from my computer or tablet from my efforts,” apologizing to the law enforcement and court personnel who had to view them for this case.
“I cannot express my regret directly to the victims in those images, but I do apologize to them with the court as my proxy,” he said, noting he “perpetuated their victimization.”
Fry said he believed he had already paid “a significant price” for his actions and asked for a community-based sentence so that he may “begin the work of reconciling” with his family and church.
Chambers said a probation sentence would deprecate the seriousness of the offenses.
He sentenced Fry to five and half years on each count in the Department of Corrections, to be served consecutively for a total of 55 years at 50%.
Fry was further sentenced to mandatory supervised release for a term of three years to life, required to register as a sex offender and fined $1,000 on each count.
Finegan declined to comment after the hearing.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Bryant Lewis
Derek Roesch
Justin M. Mata
Marcus D. Wesley
Phillip Tinch
Trisha L. Hanke
William B. Givens
David L. Oliver
Kenneth E. Funk
Jordan R. King
Holly M. Isaacson
Kenneth L. Minton
Tony L. Jackson
Britley L. Hilger
Jasmine L. Smith
Jackie S. Claypool
Noah R. Demuth
Brandon L. Parsano
Alexander N. Williams
Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano
Jaylin S. Bones
Jordan R. King
Dominique M. Banks
Austin T. Daugherty
Sandra M. Lewis
Samantha E. Morris
Nolan C. Love
Nikkita L. Sandefur
Katlin M.B. Wilson
Eli C. Garozzo
Tysean T. Townsend
Curtis J. Byrd
Noral K. Nelson
Charles J. Tankson
Davis, Micah S
Livingston, Joshua D.
Kevin L. Ewen
Emmanuel K. Mpay
Ahmad S. Manns
Dylan R Mann
Tony L. Jackson
William R. Linden
Zadek U. Moen
Zachary T. Willis
Cecily M. Sexton
Tonisha A. Jackson
James A. McConnaughay
Jessica M. Longberry
Barry D. Guyton
Keon E. Spiller
Melina Aguilar
Carlos D. Cregan
Andrea M. Sheets
Wayne M. Damron
Terrance L. Ford
Stanley M. Miller
Darryl R. Vinson
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.