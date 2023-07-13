BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors have dropped adult felony charges against a juvenile who was initially identified as a 21-year-old woman and booked into the McLean County Jail with the adult population, authorities said.

The juvenile spent roughly 30 hours in jail before alerting staff that she had given a false name and age during her June 8 arrest, McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said. She had been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle (Class 2 felony), aggravated fleeing a police officer (Class 4 felony) and obstructing a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor).

The Pantagraph does not identify juveniles accused of crimes except in rare, serious circumstances. The newspaper became aware of the situation this week after a request from the McLean County State's Attorney's Office to remove the individual's booking photo, which had been published online with an article about the charges.

Prosecutors previously said the juvenile was the driver of a vehicle stolen from Urbana. It was traveling 88 mph in a 40 mph zone during the early hours of June 8 when a Chenoa police officer attempted a traffic stop, according to Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman. He said the vehicle had been headed into Gridley on U.S. 24 before the occupants abandoned it and fled into town. Four passengers, all adults, were charged with misdemeanors.

Lane said the juvenile was booked into the jail at 7:22 a.m. June 8. She told officers that she had previously lied about her identity and age around 2 p.m. June 9, shortly after she appeared in court for a bond hearing.

She was placed alone in a cell away from adult inmates until 4:30 p.m., when the sheriff's office was able to verify her identity and she was transferred to the county's juvenile detention center.

It is unclear what happened next or how the matter might be adjudicated. Multiple officials with the sheriff's and state's attorney's offices declined to say whether the juvenile remained in custody and what charges, if any, she could face.

This was a new situation for Lane and his staff, he said, but the sheriff's office worked as quickly and efficiently as possible to verify the juvenile's identity and ensure her safety.

"From the first contact with police to the judge, everything goes much better for all of them when they're honest about what happened and what they did," Lane said.

The McLean County Public Defender's Office did not respond to a message about the situation.

