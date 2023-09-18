BLOOMINGTON — A traffic stop initiated by state police Saturday evening brought McLean County’s first detention without the possibility of bail under the Pretrial Fairness Act.

Judge Scott Kording’s courtroom was packed Monday afternoon with nearly every seat in the gallery and jury box filled, a significant departure from the low attendance of the traditional custody hearings that were held daily at the McLean County Law & Justice Center.

But judges, prosecutors, public and private defense attorneys, pretrial service officers and courthouse support staff all showed up for the first day without cash bail in Illinois, as the Pretrial Fairness Act went into effect.

“I thought that today’s hearing complied with the statute, complied with the legislative intent. It took a little while, but obviously in the beginning we’re going through a lot of new things,” said Chief Judge Casey Costigan, speaking after the afternoon’s proceedings that lasted more than two hours.

He noted several judges, who will eventually have their turn at detention and conditions hearings, were among those observing.

“By Judge Kording going slower today, he was helping us understand how these hearings are going to proceed,” Costigan said, adding that Kording has been heavily involved with the rollout of the new proceedings and has taught at a statewide level. “If the pace picks up a little bit, I think we’re right on track with what the legislature intended.”

Six cases were brought before Kording. The first case, with new charges filed, gave the judge the first opportunity to apply the new law.

The defendant was charged with criminal trespass to residence and domestic battery, a Class 4 felony and Class A misdemeanor respectively. Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Chikahisa told Kording these were “detention-eligible offenses,” but he was not seeking to detain the defendant.

“The court then has no discretion, and it must authorize the release of the defendant on conditions,” Kording said.

Mandatory conditions for his release were ordered, as well as having no contact with a residence and person involved with the case, and undergoing alcohol and substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

With that the defendant was to be released, as intended by the Pretrial Fairness Act.

Half of the cases brought forward Monday were old cases with warrants filed before the new system took effect, leaving the court — with agreement from the prosecutor and public defender — to treat them under the former law. Bonds were ordered to remain as previously set in those three cases and new court dates were scheduled.

Monday afternoon’s hearing proceeded with minimal hiccups and minor shuffling as the lawyers adjusted to the new system, until the last case in which Chikahisa filed a petition to detain the defendant.

The prosecutor said in a probable cause statement that Brendan T. Pendleton, 24, was pulled over Saturday by Illinois State Police in north Normal. Police reported seeing him attempt to conceal what turned out to be a loaded handgun in his waistband and he was arrested.

He was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon.

Chikahisa asked that he be detained under the dangerousness standard in accordance with the Pretrial Fairness Act.

To meet the dangerousness standard, the judge must find the defendant poses a real and present threat to the safety of another person or the community, based on specific, articulable facts of the case. Among possible considerations are the nature of the offense charged, any evidence of violent or abusive behavior in the defendant’s criminal history and whether the defendant is known to have access to weapons.

However, before Kording could consider arguments for detention, Assistant Public Defender Carol Shegog-Parker disputed whether the Pretrial Fairness Act should be applied in Pendleton’s case because he was arrested Saturday.

Both citing language from different parts of the legislation, Shegog-Parker and Chikahisa disagreed about whether the law applied to the day the defendant was arrested or the day he was formally charged — Monday.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon argued the Pretrial Fairness Act had abolished cash bail, and thus it could not be applied to a new case.

“The whole premise behind the PFA here is the abolition of cash bail,” Rigdon said, noting there are exceptions written into the law addressing those who have pre-existing orders placing them on bond.

However, “bail and bond does not exist until it is ordered by the court. … We have a circumstance here in which this defendant was arrested, has had no order entered. What the defense is asking this court to do is enter an order that should not exist under the statutes.”

He argued that if the judge were to set a bond, the court would be “flying in the face of the statute” and “in the face of the agreements and arguments and the like made on the previous cases here today,” noting other new cases in which defendants were arrested before Monday but both sides agreed they were subject to the Pretrial Fairness Act.

Kording said the state had the better argument, considering the requirement of posting a monetary bail has been abolished and no prior bail had been set in this newly filed case.

“The fact that the defendant was arrested prior to midnight does not empower the court under current law to set a bond,” he said.

The judge then considered further arguments from counsel regarding whether Pendleton should be detained under the dangerousness standard as well as all statutory factors, eventually ruling in favor of detention.

“Although thankfully no one was hurt or directly threatened, (the charges) are very serious,” he said. “... Certainly there is good cause to be concerned about the community’s safety.”

Kording also said he didn’t see how electronic monitoring, as recommended by the defense, would prevent the defendant from committing a future offense if he were released.

Pendleton’s hearing took about an hour as Kording and the attorneys worked through each aspect of the case.

Following the hearing, State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said she was not surprised by the length of the afternoon’s proceedings.

“You never know what kind of issues are going to come up,” she said. “... It’s not surprising from our perspective that it took that long. I think it’ll more normalize, the process, eventually as we get familiar with how we’re going do it, kind of see what works, what doesn’t work.”

Costigan said it was impossible for the courts to foresee every challenge that could arise as a result of the Pretrial Fairness Act.

Noting the question of whether Pendleton’s case fell under the new law or the old, he said, “I think more things like that are going to come up. More things like that are going to get rulings from a trial court judge that may be looked at by an appellate court. So I think the appellate courts are going to be busy determining those types of issues, but that’s just going to be something that we have to work through.”

Costigan said he expects the court will face challenges every day for several months as they continue to learn how to work within the new system.

“As long as I’ve been around, I don’t remember a change of this magnitude,” he said. “It’s a big deal and it’s got some positives and negatives, so we’ll see how it plays out.”

