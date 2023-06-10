BLOOMINGTON — More than two years after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of looting and civil unrest in Bloomington-Normal following the death of George Floyd, a Normal man was sentenced after pleading guilty to a burglary charge related to looting.

Darrius Robinson, 30, was arrested in the overnight hours of May 31 and into June 1, 2020, after police said three men burglarized Read’s Sporting Goods on IAA Drive.

Robinson among them was charged with burglary, looting, mob action and two counts of resisting an officer.

The other men arrested during the incident at Read’s were Donald Jackson of Normal and Roosevelt D. Woods of Bloomington, who both faced the same charges as Robinson, with the addition of two resisting charges and an obstructing identification charge for Woods.

According to online court records, Jackson pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of burglary and was sentenced to 48 months probation and 91 days in jail with credit for 29 days served. Woods also pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of burglary. He was sentenced to 48 months probation and 60 days in jail with credit for 18 days served.

Robinson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of burglary and the remaining charges were dismissed. He had been scheduled to begin a jury trial later this month.

Online court records indicate Robinson was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections, with credit for 18 days served.