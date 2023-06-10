BLOOMINGTON — More than two years after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to reports of looting and civil unrest in Bloomington-Normal following the death of George Floyd, a Normal man was sentenced after pleading guilty to a burglary charge related to looting.
Darrius Robinson, 30, was arrested in the overnight hours of May 31 and into June 1, 2020, after police said three men burglarized Read’s Sporting Goods on IAA Drive.
Robinson among them was charged with burglary, looting, mob action and two counts of resisting an officer.
The other men arrested during the incident at Read’s were Donald Jackson of Normal and Roosevelt D. Woods of Bloomington, who both faced the same charges as Robinson, with the addition of two resisting charges and an obstructing identification charge for Woods.
According to online court records, Jackson pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of burglary and was sentenced to 48 months probation and 91 days in jail with credit for 29 days served. Woods also pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of burglary. He was sentenced to 48 months probation and 60 days in jail with credit for 18 days served.
Robinson pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of burglary and the remaining charges were dismissed. He had been scheduled to begin a jury trial later this month.
Online court records indicate Robinson was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections, with credit for 18 days served.
The Pantagraph's top 10 crime stories of 2020
Statistics may tell us that crime, overall, dropped somewhat in Central Illinois in 2020, with the exception of domestic violence cases. COVID-19 may have had something to do with a perceived drop in such categories as armed robberies, but still, the criminal damage done in the span of one week - May 31 - June 6, outweighed previous years. Several Twin City businesses were looted and 11 Normal Police cars were damaged in the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, civil unrest kept first responders busy on the last day of May and through the first …
Police said a 20-year-old man died and two other men were in critical condition after they were shot Oct. 12 in the 1600 block of Iowa Street …
Dewon Griffin, 19, is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon i…
On May 31, a crowd estimated at 1,000 gathered for a peaceful rally outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center. After the rally, some pa…
Shaun A. Kink, 34, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. January 15, Bloomington police said.
What a year for Don Whalen. Convicted of killing his father, he served 28 years in prison before the conviction was vacated by the 4th Appella…
Police are investigating three shootings that were reported Aug. 19, leaving one man injured.
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot on July 28. Officers were sent to 115 Valley View Circle for a call of shots fired a…
Police are continuing to investigate after a man was shot in the foot in Bloomington. Police were called to the 700 block of East Monroe Stree…
A man shot in Bloomington early Wednesday was being treated for what are thought to be life-threatening injuries at OSF HealthCare Saint Franc…