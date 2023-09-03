NORMAL — A 31-year-old man was being treated for serious injuries Sunday after he was struck by a train at Uptown Station, according to the Normal Police Department.
Normal Police Sgt. Rob Cherry said police and fire crews responded at about 9:14 p.m. Saturday. In response, police requested that trains at Uptown Station be stopped while emergency crews tended to the scene, he added.
The man was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center with serious injuries before being transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Cherry could not immediately provide details about circumstances preceding the incident.
