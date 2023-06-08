BLOOMINGTON — A 30-year-old convicted felon from Cook County was sentenced Thursday in McLean County to four years in prison for firearm possession.

Tony Jenkins received his sentence before Judge Amy McFarland, who accepted his guilty plea on unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Class 2 felony).

At the time of Jenkins' booking, his last known residency was in Las Vegas, but it is unclear whether he was from there at the time of the incident.

The Pantagraph previously reported that Jenkins and Anthony T. Kolks, 27, were found with more than 30 pounds of marijuana during a June 19, 2020, traffic stop by the McLean County Sheriff's Department on Interstate 55 near Funks Grove.

Jenkins was the passenger in the vehicle at the time of the arrest, and a search during the booking process revealed a loaded .45 caliber Glock handgun.

As part of his plea agreement, charges for manufacturing and delivery of marijuana between 2,000 to 5,000 grams and possession of marijuana of less than 2,000 grams were dismissed.

Kolks was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis.

Jenkins was sentenced to four years in prison in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for seven days served, and one year of mandatory supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Scarborough. Defense attorney Stephanie Wong represented Jenkins.

