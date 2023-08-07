Ten cars of an express train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others. The Hazara Express train was going from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the cars went off the tracks and some overturned. Local television showed rescue teams extracting women, children and other passengers from damaged and overturned cars. The rescue operation was completed by early evening. The injured were taken to a hospital in Nawabshah and the most seriously injured were taken by helicopter to distant military hospitals. Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq said an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway.