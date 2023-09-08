BLOOMINGTON — An 18-year-old man is facing charges in McLean County after authorities said he provided state narcotics investigators with cocaine and illegally possessed sedatives.

Alexander D. LaFave, who provided police with no address but is believed to be living in Bloomington, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance for cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to delivery for alprazolam (a drug usually prescribed under the brand name Xanax), as well as unlawful possession of a controlled substance for alprazolam.

According to court documents, LaFave is accused of delivering an amount of cocaine ranging between 1-15 grams to a member of an Illinois State Police task force on June 8 in Bloomington.

He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered not to consume or possess alcohol, cannabis or any illicit substances.

LaFave’s arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 22. He denied appointment of a public defender.

