Photo Credit: Milton Cogheil / Alamy Stock Photo

What is identity theft?

Identity theft is a crime where someone steals your personal information—such as full name, Driver’s License number, or Social Security number—to commit fraud. According to the FTC, identity theft is most often used for credit card fraud, tax fraud, and phone or utilities fraud. It can also take the form of medical fraud, loan or lease fraud, and bank fraud. In all of these cases, the thief will perform financial-related transaction in your name, which can ultimately cost you money and damage your credit. Many people do not realize right away that they are a victim of identity theft, and usually learn after receiving a bill for goods or services they did not buy, or after being denied a loan due to poor credit.

How common is identity theft?

Identity theft is a pervasive problem that affects millions of Americans and costs billions of dollars each year. Research firm Javelin Strategy & Research stated in its 2018 Identity Fraud: Fraud Enters a New Era of Complexity report that there were 16.7 million victims of identity fraud in 2017, reaching a record high for the second year in a row. This accounts for 6.64 percent of American consumers. With increasingly sophisticated measures taken by criminals, such as account takeovers, new account fraud, and more complex data breaches that affected as many as 30 percent of American consumers, identity theft resulted in $16.8 billion in monetary losses in 2017.

Another report by the Identity Theft Resource Center, which tracks data breaches in the U.S., showed that in 2017 there were 1,579 data breaches exposing 179 million personal records. This represents a 44.7 percent increase over the record high number of breaches reported for 2016.

Similarly, the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Sentinel Network tracks consumer fraud and identity theft complaints on a national scale, drawing information directly from consumers, as well as from local, state, and federal filings. The Consumer Sentinel Network received 2.7 million complaints in 2017, of which 13.87 percent were related to identity theft.

Across the U.S., the density of ID theft victims varies widely by location. The five states with the highest number of per-capita identity theft reports in 2017 were District of Columbia, Michigan, Florida, California, and Maryland. The five lowest states were South Dakota, West Virginia, Vermont, Iowa, and Maine. State estimates are based on where the victim resides, not necessarily where the theft occurred.

As more consumers’ transactions move online, and as more data breaches occur digitally, identity theft risk will be increasingly relevant to consumers in all locations. Undoing the damage caused by identity theft can be time-consuming, expensive, and emotionally exhausting, which is why it’s important to take preemptive measures to decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim. Using data from its members, credit management platform Credit Sesame identified the most important steps you can take today to protect your identity, especially in this digital age.

—Credit Sesame