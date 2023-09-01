BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors will remove some sensitive information from documents they provide to murder defendant Joshua D. Livingston, who is acting as his own legal representation in the case.

Livingston, 41, of Danvers is accused of killing 39-year-old Melissa Ostrom of Bloomington, among several other charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to government supported property and burglary.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick on Friday presented a motion requesting the ability to redact personal identifying information, such as names and contact information of witnesses, before turning it over to Livingston.

Fredrick argued that Livingston has "demonstrated ... willingness to reach out to others and provide names of witnesses" and such information regarding witnesses and victims must be redacted as required by case law. He cited two instances in which Livingston allegedly contacted a "protected party" by the jail phone or other means.

Livingston, in turn, argued that the state "failed to demonstrate ill will" and that the communications were nothing improper related to the case.

Judge William A. Yoder granted the prosecutor's motion, and Fredrick said he would need two weeks "at most" to redact the required information.

Fredrick also presented two motions that would allow the state to test two pieces of evidence for DNA. Court permission is needed because, according to Fredrick, further testing may result in the the consumption or destruction of evidence.

Livingston argued in objection that he was unfamiliar with how consumptive DNA motions were handled by attorneys before he decided to represent himself.

"You're pro se now," Yoder responded, using the legal term for defendants representing themselves. "That's your issue and not the court's."

He then granted both motions.

The next court date in this matter was set for 9 a.m. Oct. 18.

