PONTIAC — Livingston County will proceed with a lawsuit against the firm responsible for designing and building its courthouse after the parties failed to reach a settlement during a nearly four-year pause in the case.

Dewberry, the defendant in the case, was hired by the county in 2009 to design and construct the roughly $20 million Law and Justice Center, 110 Main St., Pontiac.

But in December 2011, after the building was substantially finished, the office of the Illinois Attorney General notified the county of multiple violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other accessibility requirements.

The county asked Dewberry to investigate and fix the issues, and both parties agreed to suspend the statute of limitations for any potential litigation to allow time for that.

After the agreement expired in 2019, however, the county alleged that more than 30 violations still existed. The violations ranged from insufficient maneuvering space at the east entrance to limited wheelchair space in courtroom galleries and jury boxes.

In October 2019, attorneys representing Dewberry moved to dismiss the complaint on the grounds that the ADA preempted any related state law. Two months later, the parties jointly sought to pause the case and allow time to discuss an alternative resolution.

That delay was extended a total of 14 times. Prospects for out-of-court resolution looked brighter earlier this year, when the parties in February told the court that they were "now actively exchanging communications as to the potential for a framework for settlement negotiations."

Those talks failed to resolve the dispute. On July 20, the parties filed a joint motion seeking to recommence the litigation, starting with Dewberry's pending 2019 motion to dismiss the case.

Christopher Drinkwine, an attorney representing the county, said the county intends to file a reply brief in opposition of Dewberry's motion to dismiss on federal preemption grounds soon.

Dewberry's legal counsel could not be reached for comment Friday.

Both parties requested that the court defer consideration of the defendant's motion for at least 21 days to allow the defendant time to Dewberry's lawyers to file a reply in support of their motion.

The defense filed a reply memorandum in support of its motion on Aug. 18 and reaffirmed its earlier arguments.