BLOOMINGTON — A Lexington man is facing a fourth DUI charge after being pulled over in Towanda on Monday.

Prosecutors said Travis A. Weber, 40, was pulled over by Illinois State Police for failing to stop at a stop sign, and after pulling over, Weber appeared to be slurring his speech and had bloodshot eyes.

Weber is charged with driving under the influence, which was a Class 2 felony as a result of his prior arrests. Weber also had been arrested for DUI twice in 2004 and once in 2006.

Although prosecutors requested a $100,000 bond for Weber, Judge Amy McFarland set bond at $20,000, 10% to apply.

Weber's arraignment will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 15.

