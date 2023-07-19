BLOOMINGTON — A LeRoy man faces charges surrounding an incident at the LeRoy Police Department and a confrontation with law enforcement.

Kenneth D. Downey, 52, is charged with one count each of aggravated battery, resisting a peace officer and carrying a concealed firearm in a prohibited area.

According to statement from LeRoy police, authorities were alerted on July 13 that Downey was "possibly possessing firearms and allegedly having suicidal and homicidal ideations."

LeRoy police said they conducted an investigation and asked a McLean County judge to issue a firearms restraining order and search warrant for Downey's residence, both of which were granted on July 15.

Authorities then partnered with Illinois State Police and the Department of Children and Family Services to de-escalate the situation and remove two children from the residence.

In a probable cause statement, prosecutors said Downey began making threats, verbally and through text messages, to family members, DCFS personnel and law enforcement officials, implying a stand-off and exchanging fire with authorities.

On July 17, Downey was summoned to the LeRoy Police Department, where he confronted state troopers and reached for a handgun in his waistband, prosecutors said.

Troopers were able to restrain Downey without shots being fired, from either law enforcement or Downey.

Police said while in an investigation room with LeRoy Police Chief Jason Williamson, Downey kicked the chief.

Downey's bond was set at $150,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $15,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

His next court date is 10 a.m. July 28.

Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport 061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg