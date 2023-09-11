SPRINGFIELD — A LeRoy man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on theft and drug charges.

Issac Jackson, 29, was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in November 2022 to theft of medical products and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

He was accused of stealing hydrocodone, alprazolam, and promethazine with codeine “before selling it illegally,” while employed as a pharmacy technician.

At a sentencing hearing held Sept. 7 in Springfield, “U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless found that Jackson was responsible for diverting over 28,000 hydrocodone pills from the medical chain of supply to the illicit drug market,” the prosecutors said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s diversion unit, which focuses on cases involving pharmaceutical substances being taken into the illegal drug market, investigated this case with the Illinois State Police South Central Drug Task Force, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Carlinville Police Department and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s pharmacy division.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

