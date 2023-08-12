BLOOMINGTON — A man from Normal has been arrested after police said he broke into and attempted to steal a car.

Devin D. Fuller, 19, has been charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony; attempted theft, a Class 2 felony; and criminal damage to property, a Class 4 felony.

Prosecutors said that around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a resident of an apartment complex on Traders Circle in Normal reported two people were attempting to break into their car.

The caller gave a description of the two individuals, and when police arrived, they found two people matching that description walking east on Traders Circle. One was identified as Fuller and the other was a minor.

Prosecutors said the two were found in possession of rubber gloves, flathead screw drivers and USB chargers. Prosecutors noted that such chargers can be used to start Kia vehicles without the use of a key once the ignition column has been removed.

Police found the caller's car had had its rear passenger window shattered and the ignition column removed.

Fuller's bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance, meaning he would not have to post cash to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility. He was ordered not to have contact with the apartment complex on Traders Circle.

His next court date is 9 a.m. Sept. 1.

