BLOOMINGTON — An Indianapolis man has been charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony.

Owen Ndhlovu, 57, was arrested Tuesday for possessing a box truck from Penske Truck Rental knowing that it was stolen, according to court documents. The location of the Penske business was unavailable Thursday.

Ndhlovu's bond was set at $50,000 personal recognizance, meaning he would not have to post any bond to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

His next court date in this matter is 10 a.m. July 14.

