BLOOMINGTON — The director of Illinois State University’s School of Teaching and Learning is accused of multiple counts sexual assault of a child.

Alan B. Bates, 52, of Bloomington is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault (Class X felonies), according to a news release from the Bloomington Police Department.

A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging Bates Wednesday. Charging documents listed the offenses as occurring between October 2007 and October 2008; October 2008 and October 2010; October 2012 and June 2013; and October 2013 and October 2015.

The charges involve one child under the age 13.

According to the Bloomington police, Bates’ indictment came after a lengthy investigation. A warrant was issued for Bates’ arrest following the indictment, and Bloomington officers located and arrested him without incident.

Bates’ bond was set at $1 million, with 10% plus fees to apply in order to be released from McLean County jail. As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in custody. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 8.

He is being represented by private attorney Tristan Bullington, who declined to comment.

Bates is a professor and director of ISU’s School of Teaching and Learning, as part of the university’s College of Education. In a statement, ISU spokesman Eric Jome said the university is aware of Bates’ arrest and charges.

“The university has received no information as of this time suggesting the charges are connected to his employment at Illinois State. As a matter of course, the university does not comment on personnel matters of individual employees,” Jome said.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Curt Maas at 309-434-2534 or cmaas@cityblm.org. Anonymous tips can be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org, or by texting “Tip” to 847411.