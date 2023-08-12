BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing charges related to credit card and identity theft.

A bill of indictment has been returned charging Jamaude O. Tutwiler, 26, with one count of burglary, a Class 2 felony; one count of unlawful use of a credit card, a Class 3 felony; and one count of attempted aggravated identity theft, a Class 3 felony.

According to the bill of indictment, Tutwiler is accused of taking the credit card of a person over 60 years old, entering an establishment in Bloomington and attempting to use that person’s information to obtain between $300 and $10,000.

Tutwiler’s bond was set at $25,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $2,500 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

His next court date is 9 a.m. Sept. 1.

