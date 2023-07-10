BLOOMINGTON — A Heyworth woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a felony juror communication charge on Monday.

Rosa Toledo accepted a sentence of 30 months of probation for pleading guilty to the Class 4 felony charge. The other charges against her were dismissed.

She had initially been charged with two counts of harassment of jurors, 11 counts of communication with jurors and one count of attempted communication with a juror.

Toledo’s husband, Steven M. Abdullah, was sentenced in February to 30 days in jail and 30 months probation after pleading guilty to one count of harassment of jurors.

Police said Abdullah held up signs to jurors and yelled at them in the hallway outside the courtroom in February 2022 when he was on trial for a misdemeanor domestic battery case. He was initially charged with two counts of harassment of jurors, 11 counts of communication with jurors and one count of attempted communication with a juror.

