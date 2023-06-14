LEROY — A LeRoy woman has been sentenced to probation for failing to file tax returns and ordered to pay over half a million dollars in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Jill D. Little, 60, pleaded guilty in January to failing to file federal tax returns, a Class A misdemeanor, according to a press release Tuesday.

According to the release, "Little failed to file personal tax returns and corporate returns for the business where she served as corporate secretary for the tax years 2015-2019, failed to file quarterly returns for the tax years 2015 through the third quarter of 2020, and failed to pay over to the federal government the payroll taxes collected from employees."

In court, U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Central District of Illinois Jonathan E. Hawley rejected Little's claim that her failure to file was a mistake, according to the press release.

"You knew you had to pay," the press release quoted Hawley, "but you kept not paying, and you got caught."

The total amount owed to the IRS is $514,814.

According to the release, Little has already paid a significant portion, over $150,000, and is working on a payment plan with the IRS.

Little must also serve two years of probation with one year served "in home detention with electronic monitoring."