BLOOMINGTON — A local woman faces felony charges for aggravated battery of a peace officer as a result of a fight involving three people on Friday.

Kenneshia T. Broady, 18, was charged Saturday with one count of aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Broady got into a fight with a 45-year-old woman at the intersection of northbound Roosevelt Street and westbound Emerson Street and Bloomington police were called to the scene.

Both women were arrested and preliminarily charged with domestic battery. As officers were putting Broady into a squad car, she began kicking the arresting officer.

The older woman was charged Saturday with two misdemeanor counts related to domestic battery and battery. Her bond was set at $2,500 personal recognizance, meaning she would not have to post any cash to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

Broady's bond was set at $1,500 personal recognizance.

Both women were ordered to have no contact with another named victim and a listed address.

Their next court date in this matter is 9 a.m. July 11.

