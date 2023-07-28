BLOOMINGTON — A 34-year-old Farmer City man is facing his third charge for driving under the influence.
Santiago C. Martinez is charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration level of .208 (Class 2 felony) and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence when his driving privileges were revoked (Class 4 felony).
Assistant's State's Attorney Mark Messman said in court Friday that McLean County sheriff's deputies responded to a report around 9:30 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle hitting another car in a parking lot and driving away.
Officers pulled over the vehicle Martinez was driving and he admitted to officers that he had been drinking, Messman said.
According to court documents, Martinez was previously charged with driving under the influence in 2009 and 2021.
His bond was set at $30,000 with 10% and additional fees to apply for release.
An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 18.