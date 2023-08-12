BLOOMINGTON — A Fairbury man has been charged in connection with the fire and vandalism last month at Hinthorn Chapel at Lake Bloomington.

Hunter D. Henry, 18, was charged with one count of burglary, a Class 1 felony, and criminal defacement of property, a Class 4 felony.

Prosecutors described that, at approximately 7:30 a.m. July 7, emergency services were called to the historic chapel in Hudson to find it on fire and defaced with spray paint. After putting out the fire, authorities determined that the perpetrators had gained access to the chapel by kicking in a wooden door.

Prosecutors said Henry admitted to entering the chapel that day through the kicked-in door, as well as spray painting the chapel.

Austin S. Waller, 21, Bloomington, has also been arrested in connection to the incident; he was charged this week with one count each for arson and burglary, Class 1 felonies, and one count of criminal defacement of property, a Class 4 felony.

Henry’s bond was set at $5,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to pay $500 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

His next court date is 9 a.m. Sept. 1.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson Jarvis K. Heads Wesley M. Noonan Brad Carter Brian K. Burnett Kenneth D. Downey Kenyon J. Bones