BLOOMINGTON — A former State Farm employee is expected to appeal after a federal judge dismissed her lawsuit alleging that the company harassed, discriminated and retaliated against her.

Carla Campbell-Jackson, now a Normal resident and first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP, worked at State Farm for 28 years, starting as an intern and working her way up. From 2014 until her termination in May 2016, she worked for the Special Investigative Unit, which investigated potentially fraudulent claims.

After first pursuing a complaint against State Farm with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission beginning in 2016, Campbell-Jackson filed a lawsuit against the company in 2021 alleging that she experienced hostile conditions while working at the State Farm's facility in Portage, Michigan. She said she was terminated by the Bloomington-based insurance company within two weeks of reporting discriminatory practices, accusing the company of firing her in retaliation for speaking out.

However, Chief Judge Hala Jarbou of the Western District of Michigan said Campbell-Jackson did not present enough evidence to meet legal standards for harassment and retaliation. Jarbou dismissed the case with prejudice on Aug. 11.

"Plaintiff's focus on the proximity between her April 25 report and her termination ignores her long history of complaints about discrimination and harassment at State Farm," the judge wrote, noting that Campbell-Jackson complained for years to her supervisor and human resources personnel about "discrimination, retaliation and harassment" by other employees. She also told a company executive in 2016 that she “experiences racism on a daily basis.”

"During all that time she suffered no meaningful consequences," Jarbou wrote.

In response to the judge’s ruling, a State Farm spokeswoman said the company “continues to be a place where all customers and associates are treated with respect and dignity. We believe the Court reached the appropriate conclusion that State Farm had a legitimate, non-discriminatory basis for ending the employment relationship.”

Robert McLaughlin, one of Campbell-Jackson's attorneys in this case, said in an emailed statement that the team was disappointed with the ruling and will appeal.

He said the team was confident that the appellate court would decide that Campbell-Jackson's allegations of "racism, discrimination and harassment ... should be decided by a jury of Dr. Campbell-Jackson's peers."

Circumstances of termination

State Farm has argued that Campbell-Jackson’s termination took place because of her email use, not in retaliation for reporting harassment.

After Campbell-Jackson received a lower performance review than she believed she deserved in September 2015, she sent a human resources executive an email containing several documents that “included compliments from co-workers, business reports and performance memos,” according to Jarbou's opinion.

When Campbell-Jackson sent a copy of that email to her personal address, she triggered a “Data Loss Prevention” warning that said she had sent sensitive personal information outside the State Farm network. The documents included the name and Social Security number of a physician.

State Farm began to investigate the incident and, in accordance with company policy, contacted the person whose information was shared, offering a 12-month subscription to a credit monitoring service. Referring to Campbell-Jackson, a State Farm human resources executive told his team in an email that they “should assume at this point, everything she does is calculated," according to the opinion.

The company's investigator determined Campbell-Jackson sent five documents and 11 emails identified as “Internal Use Only or as Confidential” in addition to the Social Security number, and had used her business email account largely for personal purposes, a violation of State Farm’s rules.

Letter, investigation

Between the data breach investigation and Campbell-Jackson’s termination, several copies of a letter full of explicitly racist statements were sent to Campbell-Jackson and other minority employees in April 2016. Jarbou wrote that the contents of the letter suggested an employee had sent the letter, though it was unsigned.

In response to the letter, human resources and administrative executives made a plan for managers to discuss the matter with employees. They were to convey the following:

State Farm was “committed to a workplace environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity”;

a “small number” of employees had received a “derogatory, anonymous” letter that was “intolerable” to the company;

extra security had been added to the office;

State Farm had launched an investigation into the incident;

if any employees were aware of who was involved, they had an obligation to report it;

for anyone involved in or responsible for the letter, the consequences would be “very serious.”

The company then conducted two town hall meetings at the affected office.

Jarbou wrote that there was not enough evidence to show that Campbell-Jackson's firing was retaliatory, and her harassment claim failed because State Farm took action in response to the reported racial harassment. The judge cited case law that states “the employer is liable only ‘if it knew or should have known of the charged … harassment and failed to implement prompt and appropriate corrective action.’”

She wrote that it is undisputed that the company initiated an investigation, sent a report to human resources personnel, prepared a threat assessment and communicated with staff regarding State Farm’s disapproval of the letter and seriousness of the offense.

“No jury could reasonably conclude that these actions were indifferent or unreasonable,” the judge wrote. “... In short, (State Farm) is not liable for the April 25 Letter because it took prompt and appropriate corrective action.”

Case history

Two counts in the suit had already been dismissed by Jarbou in July 2022 on a motion by State Farm.

The counts were both violations of the Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, one for discrimination and one for retaliation.

In the judge’s opinion issued last July, she dismissed the claims as untimely and also dismissed the aspects of the Title VII discrimination and harassment claims that were not related to the April 2016 letter.

Campbell-Jackson filed a charge in May 2016 with the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission alleging Title VII civil rights violations. The agency found that her claims had reasonable cause and issued to Campbell-Jackson a notice of a right to sue.

In her July opinion, Jarbou said the EEOC complaint alleged harassment and retaliation but "did not allege that State Farm terminated her due to her race." Under case law, a Title VII plaintiff cannot bring claims in a lawsuit that were not included in the EEOC charge, she said.

As part of a statement issued by Illinois State NAACP, Campbell-Jackson said: “We trust Attorney Ben Crump’s team of experts, as well as the U.S. Federal EEOC, who concurred that State Farm’s horrific actions met the definition of harassment.”

The state NAACP president, Teresa Haley, said State Farm "attempted to silence justice and equality by offering Dr. Campbell-Jackson $175,000; however, justice is not for sale," an apparent reference to the severance package offered to Campbell-Jackson.

According to a court transcript from the deposition, Rich Garcia, vice president of operations for human resources, confirmed that the company offered the money as part of an agreement that would require Campbell-Jackson to sign a confidentiality agreement, releasing State Farm from any future claims against them.

In the deposition, Garcia said the package was the same one that her peers would receive when State Farm closed "a number of claims offices."

He said Campbell-Jackson responded to the offer by saying: "I will take it for a million dollars."

The Illinois NAACP also noted the EEOC recommended the company pay Campbell-Jackson more than $400,000 in back pay and damages. The Pantagraph previously reported that the figure comes from a proposed conciliation agreement that Campbell-Jackson said was issued by the agency.

Conciliation between the parties was unsuccessful. That's when a notice of a right to sue was issued to Campbell-Jackson, according to EEOC records.