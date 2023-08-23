BLOOMINGTON — A 38-year-old Bloomington veteran who said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder has been sentenced to four years in prison on an aggravated battery charge.

Derrick G. Edmondson Jr. pleaded guilty on June 28 to one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to someone over 60. He was sentenced on Tuesday in connection with the incident, which took place last summer.

Prosecutors have said police were called to a Bloomington home on July 29, 2022, in response to an altercation involving Edmondson. He was accused of attacking a 17-year-old male and then attacking the older man who had been called to intervene.

Edmondson originally faced five criminal charges involving battery, but four charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

In a statement given in court Tuesday, the victim addressed Edmonson, saying, “Every night I see you punching me in the face, stomping on me and kicking me.”

Edmondson and his attorney, Brendan Bukalski, had said the defendant was discharged from the U.S. Army after being diagnosed with PTSD induced by his combat service. Referencing that background, the victim said in court on Tuesday: “You used your PTSD as an excuse. It’s not an excuse.”

The man ended his statement by saying, “You have no integrity, none whatsoever. ... I hate you, man.”

In his own statement during the hearing, Edmondson addressed the victim and said he was sorry the incident happened as it did. He said the older man shoved him, and “I reacted.”

He said at the time of the offense, he was grieving the loss of several family members, including his grandmother, mother and younger brother.

Bukalski said Edmondson has sought treatment at times for suicidal thoughts and wants to “get better.”

He said his client has been taking prescribed mental health medication from the Department of Veterans Affairs, and he has complied with all bond requirements.

The attorney said Edmondson deserved a community-based sentence.

During his testimony, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Scarborough asked Edmondson about prior convictions, including a 2013 case from New York in which he was sentenced for obstructing a person’s breathing.

Scarborough also highlighted 2015 and 2016 convictions for domestic battery. In all three cases, Edmondson said he was defending himself, as he said he was trained to do in the military.

Scarborough said Edmondson “justified” his use of force in each incident, but he “continues to be a danger (to society).”

Asking Judge Jason Chambers for a sentence of eight years in prison, Scarborough said Edmondson should be “removed from the community for a significant period of time.”

Before issuing the sentence, the judge addressed the courtroom and made reference to Edmonson’s PTSD diagnosis. “Every once in a while, we have a case where a significant factor is present,” he said.

“The tragic thing for a lot of folks re-entering society, ... you were taught to do violent things — you were expected to do violent things,” Chambers said.

He said the victim suffered several injuries from the altercation, including nasal fractures, injuries to his knees and back and a consistent headache.

Chambers said he wished he could sentence all veterans suffering from PTSD to community care, but Edmondson was “traumatizing” people with his actions.

“I’m concerned that every instance brought up (in court) is, ‘Yeah, I had to do that,’ not, ‘I did that,’” Chambers said, noting Edmondson’s justifications for his prior violence.

He said Edmondson’s reasoning was akin to, “stepping back and making it about how you didn’t have any choice. ... There’s a pattern here, and it’s very concerning for me.”

The judge said he took into account Edmondson’s record of violence and explanations of justification.

“Violence does not get to be an option for you at all. ... You should have walked away,” Chambers said, addressing the defendant.

He sentenced Edmondson to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be served at 85%, meaning Edmondson would have to serve just under three years and five months before being eligible for release.

His sentence will be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

After the sentencing, Bukalski said he was saddened by the verdict, saying his client would not get another chance to “get better.”

Scarborough declined to comment.