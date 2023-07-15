BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was sentenced to two years probation after accepting a plea agreement that saw prosecutors drop a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

Carissa J. Watt, 28, pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor domestic battery. The Class 2 felony charge was dropped as part of the agreement.

The incident in question occurred in February 2022 when, prosecutors say, Watt attacked the victim in the home they shared.

Watt was sentenced to 24 months probation and forbidden to consume or possess alcohol, cannabis and other illicit substances as part of her sentence and ordered to have no contact with the victim and the residence.

Watt's attorney, Michael Doubet, said the outcome was a positive one for everyone involved. "We are happy that the state worked with us to get this resolved," he said.