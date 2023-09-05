KENNEY — A manhunt for the suspect accused of killing his father-in-law and wounding his son Sunday in DeWitt County ended after he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said Tuesday.

The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that dispatchers were alerted 9 p.m. Monday to a white Honda that was located near a wind tower by the Macon County line. Previously, DeWitt County Sheriff Mike Walker said José De Jesús Gomez Muñoz was believed to have fled in that white Honda from the shooting in Kenney, a village of roughly 300 people. Muñoz was wanted on charges of murder and other crimes.

The DeWitt County Sheriff's office said Muñoz, who went by the name Jesús Muñoz, was found dead in the driver's seat. Deputies from both Macon and DeWitt County responded; the Macon County coroner's and sheriff's offices are investigating Muñoz's death, along with Illinois State Police.

The search for Muñoz began after the shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded at 3:23 p.m. to 635 Kenney Road, a rural address south of the village, where a call to dispatchers indicated one person was dead and four others were hiding from the suspect. The victim was later identified by DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice as Wesley “Wes” Anderson, 78, of rural Kenney.

Responding deputies also found a 21-year-old man with several gunshot wounds in a vehicle at Illinois Route 54 and Jordan Street in Kenney. He was later identified as Kigan Antonio Muñoz of Clinton. Kigan Muñoz remained in stable condition at a Champaign hospital on Monday, Walker said.

The coroner said Anderson was Muñoz's father-in-law, and Kigan Muñoz was the son of the suspect and grandson of Anderson.

The sheriff's office had described Jesús Muñoz as an "armed and extremely dangerous" fugitive, warning residents within a 2-mile radius of the village to either shelter in place or evacuate on Sunday afternoon.

Police from Clinton, Decatur, the Illinois Department of Conservation Police, and the FBI also assisted with the response to the shooting.

