2011 McLean County murder conviction not affected by conflict of interest, appellate court rules

Pedestrian fatal 3

A bouquet of flowers serves as a memorial on Nov. 18, 2010, at the scene where Mark Olson was struck and killed days earlier. Olson, 48, was volunteering at The Baby Fold's Festival of Trees event. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
David Boswell

Boswell 

BLOOMINGTON — "Explosive claims" that the defense worked with the prosecution during a 2011 McLean County murder trial have been proven false, an appellate court has ruled.

The decision came after the third postconviction appeal of David Michael Boswell, convicted of the 2010 murder of 48-year-old Mark Olson outside the annual Festival of Trees event in Bloomington. Questions about the possibility of inappropriate collaboration first came to light as part of a 2014 investigation into allegations of misconduct against McLean County Public Defender Kim Campbell, who has said she was forced from her job in August of that year. 

The circumstances of the case also formed much of the basis for a 2018 lawsuit from a former employee in Campbell's office. The lawsuit alleged that Carla Barnes, who was then an assistant public defender and is now a McLean County judge, failed to report misconduct claims against Campbell. That litigation resulted in a $125,000 settlement last year; both sides stipulated it did not represent guilt or innocence and agreed not to discuss the settlement publicly. 

The 28-page opinion issued last week by a three-judge panel of the 4th District Appellate Court lays out a timeline of the complex circumstances behind Boswell's appeal. But it also contains statements that conflict with county records about the timing of Campbell's transition to her role as public defender from her previous job as a prosecutor with the McLean County State's Attorney's Office. 

Kim Campbell - 2011

Campbell
Jane Foster - 2011

Foster

A representative of the appellate court and Campbell declined to comment for this story. Campbell, Barnes and Jane Foster, the prosecutor who Campbell was accused of helping, have long denied wrongdoing.

"It is difficult to imagine something more corrosive to our justice system than a defense attorney working to assist the prosecution," wrote Justice Eugene Doherty, whose opinion was joined by Justices Peter C. Cavanaugh and Craig H. DeArmond. 

He noted the appellate court had previously ordered the circuit court to hold an evidentiary hearing to get to the bottom of Boswell's allegations. It did so and found the collaboration did not take place. 

"The whole affair appears to be, at best, a mistakenly literal interpretation of an offhand comment," Doherty continued. "These conclusions are supported by the evidence and, perhaps reassuringly, put the matter to rest." 

It is unclear whether Boswell will attempt to appeal the ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court. James Chadd, listed as his appellate attorney from the State Appellate Defender’s Office, did not respond to requests for comment. 

Timeline of events 

On Nov. 14, 2010, 48-year-old Mark Olson was volunteering with his fiancée at The Baby Fold's annual Festival of Trees gala at Grossinger Motors Arena when he stepped outside to run an errand, according to subsequent accounts in court testimony and news reports. He saw two men trying to take an outdoor grill from a South Madison Street warehouse and confronted them, calling the police and then stepping in front of their pickup truck to try to prevent them from leaving. 

Pedestrian fatal 4

Marks on the pavement in the 400 block of South Madison Street are shown Nov. 18, 2010, days after Mark Olson was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident. David Michael Boswell, then 24, was convicted of murder in the case the following year. 

The pickup truck accelerated and Olson was killed. Boswell, the driver, was convicted of first-degree murder in the case and sentenced in October 2011 to 45 years in prison. The other man, a passenger in the truck, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and received probation and 180 days in jail. 

The incident that made the basis for Boswell's appeal and the lawsuit against the county took place during the closing arguments of his trial, though it did not come to light until years later.

Boswell was represented by Brian McEldowney and Barnes, both employees in Campbell's office. Arguing for the prosecution were Foster and then-State's Attorney William Yoder, now a McLean County judge. 

Laura McBride, then a criminal defense investigator for the public defender's office, has said in two affidavits that she remarked to Campbell about what a good job Foster had done with a rebuttal argument. 

According to McBride, Campbell replied, "I taught that girl everything she knows — I helped her write it," referring to the prosecutor's argument. 

Shortly after the trial, McBride reported the comment to Barnes, who later said she did not believe it was true. She said she discussed the matter with her co-counsel, McEldowney, though he testified he did not recall discussing it with Barnes or learning about the allegation until years later. 

Foster, who became a contract attorney for Campbell's office in 2013 after an unsuccessful bid for state's attorney, called the allegations "preposterous." She said she did not discuss her rebuttal argument with Campbell, could not have done so even if she wanted to and did not believe Campbell ever made the remark. Foster did not respond to a request for comment for this story. 

Campbell acknowledged in her testimony that she and Foster were friends, having worked closely together in the state's attorney's office. She denied helping the prosecution with the case or telling McBride she had done so. "If I made any comment it was a joke ... I was being sarcastic because yes, (Foster) did give a good rebuttal, and, you know, I shouldn't have trained her so well," Campbell said, according to the opinion. 

Kim Campbell - 2014

Public defender Kim Campbell speaks during a March 2014 meeting of the American Civil Liberties Union at the Normal Public Library.

Discrepancy

While denying she helped with the prosecution, Campbell also testified she had intentionally separated herself from Boswell's defense. She said she was still serving as first assistant prosecutor in the McLean County State's Attorney's Office at the time Boswell was charged, and because of this, she did not follow her normal practice of holding weekly meetings with attorneys assigned to homicide cases. Instead, she said, she assigned the first assistant public defender to supervise Boswell's case. 

Doherty, the appellate justice, wrote, "Campbell was aware of a potential conflict in defendant’s case due to her position in the state’s attorney’s office when defendant was charged just prior to her becoming chief public defender." 

This timeline, however, does not match county records or The Pantagraph's previous reporting. 

Kim Campbell

Kim Campbell, then McLean County's first assistant state's attorney, talks to the media on April 29, 2008, after the sentencing of former school teacher Jon White in his sexual abuse trial. 

Campbell was named the county's lead public defender effective July 1, 2010 — months before the murder at issue in this case. In addition to news reports at the time, she is listed as the public defender in the minutes of multiple McLean County Board Justice Committee meetings in the months before Olson's death. 

In his testimony, McEldowney said Campbell was not involved with Boswell's defense, but the opinion does not indicate whether he attributed this to the timing of her transition to the public defender role.  

Appeal 

Defense and prosecution lawyers for Boswell learned about the allegations that Campbell helped the prosecution in July 2015, when they were provided with an affidavit McBride signed the year before. 

Then-11th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Kevin Fitzgerald told The Pantagraph in 2016 that the affidavit was written as part of an investigation into Campbell by former Chief Judge Elizabeth Robb. Campbell abruptly resigned in August 2014, later saying she had been forced out, and Foster's contract employment with the public defender's office was ended shortly after. 

In June 2015, the Illinois appellate prosecutor's office concluded a nine-month investigation into allegations that Campbell and Foster had misused county equipment and conducted political activity during business hours. It found that criminal charges were not warranted

When he gave the affidavit to the attorneys in Boswell's case, then-McLean County State's Attorney Jason Chambers said did not believe it would alter the outcome. However, he thought he had a duty to inform them: "I believe the state had an obligation to provide the affidavit if the defense could make a claim based on it." 

Jason Chambers and Jane Foster - 2012

Jason Chambers and Jane Foster, candidates for McLean County State's Attorney, shake hands before presenting their case to voters during a forum Monday, Jan. 30, 2012, at the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton. 

Boswell brought the matter to the court in 2016. His attorney at the time, Kevin Sanborn, said his client's case "has been tainted by possible collusion and a conflict of interest." 

As part of Boswell's appeal, McBride gave a second affidavit in 2017 in which she provided a similar description of the conversation with Campbell.

Later that year, McBride was terminated from her criminal defense investigator position, which the county eliminated and later brought back as a contracted role.

The following year, McBride filed her lawsuit against the county, Barnes and former McLean County Administrator Bill Wasson. She alleged she had reported Campbell's comments to Barnes and Wasson, but they took no action, and that she was fired in retaliation for reporting wrongdoing. A judge dismissed Wasson and the county from the case in 2019. 

In 2020, the 4th District Appellate Court ruled that Boswell was entitled to a hearing on evidence that a conflict of interest may have affected Boswell's defense. Because Barnes was then serving as a judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit, the case was sent to the 8th Judicial Circuit.

The appellate court's most recent ruling affirms the circuit court's judgment, following that hearing, that the conflict did not exist. 

Further, the appellate court concluded the outcome likely would have been the same if Barnes had brought Campbell's alleged remarks to the court's attention immediately. 

"At best, one suspects that the result would have been an evidentiary hearing to look into the accuracy and meaning of the comment," Doherty wrote. "Ultimately, that is exactly what happened here at the third-stage hearing.

"In an indirect way, defendant has already obtained the relief that he argues he should have received before, though the ultimate outcome is unfavorable to him on these issues." 

Boswell remains in custody at Pinckneyville Correctional Center.

Download PDF People v. Boswell, 2023 IL App (4th) 220754.pdf

