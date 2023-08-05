2011 McLean County murder conviction not affected by conflict of interest, appellate court rules

BLOOMINGTON — "Explosive claims" that the defense worked with the prosecution during a 2011 McLean County murder trial have been proven false, an appellate court has ruled.
The decision came after the third postconviction appeal of David Michael Boswell, convicted of the 2010 murder of 48-year-old Mark Olson outside the annual Festival of Trees event in Bloomington. Questions about the possibility of inappropriate collaboration first came to light as part of a 2014 investigation into allegations of misconduct against McLean County Public Defender Kim Campbell, who has said she was forced from her job in August of that year.
The circumstances of the case also formed much of the basis for a 2018 lawsuit from a former employee in Campbell's office. The lawsuit alleged that Carla Barnes, who was then an assistant public defender and is now a McLean County judge, failed to report misconduct claims against Campbell. That litigation resulted in a $125,000 settlement last year; both sides stipulated it did not represent guilt or innocence and agreed not to discuss the settlement publicly.
The 28-page opinion issued last week by a three-judge panel of the 4th District Appellate Court lays out a timeline of the complex circumstances behind Boswell's appeal. But it also contains statements that conflict with county records about the timing of Campbell's transition to her role as public defender from her previous job as a prosecutor with the McLean County State's Attorney's Office.
A representative of the appellate court and Campbell declined to comment for this story. Campbell, Barnes and Jane Foster, the prosecutor who Campbell was accused of helping, have long denied wrongdoing.
"It is difficult to imagine something more corrosive to our justice system than a defense attorney working to assist the prosecution," wrote Justice Eugene Doherty, whose opinion was joined by Justices Peter C. Cavanaugh and Craig H. DeArmond.
He noted the appellate court had previously ordered the circuit court to hold an evidentiary hearing to get to the bottom of Boswell's allegations. It did so and found the collaboration did not take place.
"The whole affair appears to be, at best, a mistakenly literal interpretation of an offhand comment," Doherty continued. "These conclusions are supported by the evidence and, perhaps reassuringly, put the matter to rest."
It is unclear whether Boswell will attempt to appeal the ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court. James Chadd, listed as his appellate attorney from the State Appellate Defender’s Office, did not respond to requests for comment.
Timeline of events
On Nov. 14, 2010, 48-year-old Mark Olson was volunteering with his fiancée at The Baby Fold's annual Festival of Trees gala at Grossinger Motors Arena when he stepped outside to run an errand, according to subsequent accounts in court testimony and news reports. He saw two men trying to take an outdoor grill from a South Madison Street warehouse and confronted them, calling the police and then stepping in front of their pickup truck to try to prevent them from leaving.
The pickup truck accelerated and Olson was killed. Boswell, the driver, was convicted of first-degree murder in the case and sentenced in October 2011 to 45 years in prison. The other man, a passenger in the truck, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and received probation and 180 days in jail.
The incident that made the basis for Boswell's appeal and the lawsuit against the county took place during the closing arguments of his trial, though it did not come to light until years later.
Boswell was represented by Brian McEldowney and Barnes, both employees in Campbell's office. Arguing for the prosecution were Foster and then-State's Attorney William Yoder, now a McLean County judge.
Laura McBride, then a criminal defense investigator for the public defender's office, has said in two affidavits that she remarked to Campbell about what a good job Foster had done with a rebuttal argument.
According to McBride, Campbell replied, "I taught that girl everything she knows — I helped her write it," referring to the prosecutor's argument.
Shortly after the trial, McBride reported the comment to Barnes, who later said she did not believe it was true. She said she discussed the matter with her co-counsel, McEldowney, though he testified he did not recall discussing it with Barnes or learning about the allegation until years later.
Foster, who became a contract attorney for Campbell's office in 2013 after an unsuccessful bid for state's attorney, called the allegations "preposterous." She said she did not discuss her rebuttal argument with Campbell, could not have done so even if she wanted to and did not believe Campbell ever made the remark. Foster did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Campbell acknowledged in her testimony that she and Foster were friends, having worked closely together in the state's attorney's office. She denied helping the prosecution with the case or telling McBride she had done so. "If I made any comment it was a joke ... I was being sarcastic because yes, (Foster) did give a good rebuttal, and, you know, I shouldn't have trained her so well," Campbell said, according to the opinion.
Discrepancy
While denying she helped with the prosecution, Campbell also testified she had intentionally separated herself from Boswell's defense. She said she was still serving as first assistant prosecutor in the McLean County State's Attorney's Office at the time Boswell was charged, and because of this, she did not follow her normal practice of holding weekly meetings with attorneys assigned to homicide cases. Instead, she said, she assigned the first assistant public defender to supervise Boswell's case.
Doherty, the appellate justice, wrote, "Campbell was aware of a potential conflict in defendant’s case due to her position in the state’s attorney’s office when defendant was charged just prior to her becoming chief public defender."
This timeline, however, does not match county records or The Pantagraph's previous reporting.
Campbell was named the county's lead public defender effective July 1, 2010 — months before the murder at issue in this case. In addition to news reports at the time, she is listed as the public defender in the minutes of multiple McLean County Board Justice Committee meetings in the months before Olson's death.
In his testimony, McEldowney said Campbell was not involved with Boswell's defense, but the opinion does not indicate whether he attributed this to the timing of her transition to the public defender role.
Appeal
Defense and prosecution lawyers for Boswell learned about the allegations that Campbell helped the prosecution in July 2015, when they were provided with an affidavit McBride signed the year before.
Then-11th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Kevin Fitzgerald told The Pantagraph in 2016 that the affidavit was written as part of an investigation into Campbell by former Chief Judge Elizabeth Robb. Campbell abruptly resigned in August 2014, later saying she had been forced out, and Foster's contract employment with the public defender's office was ended shortly after.
In June 2015, the Illinois appellate prosecutor's office concluded a nine-month investigation into allegations that Campbell and Foster had misused county equipment and conducted political activity during business hours. It found that criminal charges were not warranted.
When he gave the affidavit to the attorneys in Boswell's case, then-McLean County State's Attorney Jason Chambers said did not believe it would alter the outcome. However, he thought he had a duty to inform them: "I believe the state had an obligation to provide the affidavit if the defense could make a claim based on it."
Boswell brought the matter to the court in 2016. His attorney at the time, Kevin Sanborn, said his client's case "has been tainted by possible collusion and a conflict of interest."
As part of Boswell's appeal, McBride gave a second affidavit in 2017 in which she provided a similar description of the conversation with Campbell.
Later that year, McBride was terminated from her criminal defense investigator position, which the county eliminated and later brought back as a contracted role.
The following year, McBride filed her lawsuit against the county, Barnes and former McLean County Administrator Bill Wasson. She alleged she had reported Campbell's comments to Barnes and Wasson, but they took no action, and that she was fired in retaliation for reporting wrongdoing. A judge dismissed Wasson and the county from the case in 2019.
In 2020, the 4th District Appellate Court ruled that Boswell was entitled to a hearing on evidence that a conflict of interest may have affected Boswell's defense. Because Barnes was then serving as a judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit, the case was sent to the 8th Judicial Circuit.
The appellate court's most recent ruling affirms the circuit court's judgment, following that hearing, that the conflict did not exist.
Further, the appellate court concluded the outcome likely would have been the same if Barnes had brought Campbell's alleged remarks to the court's attention immediately.
"At best, one suspects that the result would have been an evidentiary hearing to look into the accuracy and meaning of the comment," Doherty wrote. "Ultimately, that is exactly what happened here at the third-stage hearing.
"In an indirect way, defendant has already obtained the relief that he argues he should have received before, though the ultimate outcome is unfavorable to him on these issues."
Boswell remains in custody at Pinckneyville Correctional Center.
Trump indictment takeaways, tributes continue to pour in for Paul Reubens and Sinéad O'Connor, and more top news from the week
Pink sings Nothing Compares 2 U as tribute to Sinéad O'Connor
Oppenheimer's Grandson Blasts Scene In Christopher Nolan Movie
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose character Pee-wee Herman became a cultural phenomenon through films and TV shows, has died.
Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement.
“Please accept my apology for not going public with what I’ve been facing the last six years,” Reubens said in a statement released with the announcement of his death. “I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.”
Get the updates here:
Photos: Those we've lost in 2023
Tina Turner
Raquel Welch
Jim Brown
Harry Belafonte
Lisa Marie Presley
David Crosby
Lance Reddick
Richard Belzer
Cindy Williams
Alan Arkin
Gordon Lightfoot
Jeff Beck
Bobby Caldwell
Gary Rossington
Wayne Shorter
Jerry Springer
Jacklyn Zeman
John Beasley
Michael Lerner
Tom Sizemore
Charles Kimbrough
Julian Sands
Cynthia Weil
Sheldon Harnick
Barrett Strong
Willis Reed
Tim McCarver
Billy Packer
The Iron Sheik
Treat Williams
Daniel Ellsberg
Pat Robertson
Robert Blake
Ted Kaczynski
Lloyd Morrisett
Chaim Topol
Len Goodman
Burt Bacharach
Stella Stevens
Barry Humphries
Annie Wersching
Dave Hollis
Christine King Farris
David Jude Jolicoeur
Robbie Knievel
Gina Lollobrigida
Lynette Hardaway ("Diamond")
Adam Rich
Bobby Hull
Charles White
Jerry Richardson
Sister André
Tatjana Patitz
Russell Banks
Cardinal George Pell
Ken Block
Walter Cunningham
Anton Walkes
Pat Schroeder
Seymour Stein
Klaus Teuber
Ginnie Newhart
Vida Blue
Martin Amis
Doyle Brunson
Hodding Carter III
Ray Stevenson
Astrud Gilberto
Tori Bowie
Silvio Berlusconi
John Goodenough
Coco Lee
Jane Birkin
Tony Bennett
Sinéad O’Connor
Angus Cloud
Here's why gas prices keep climbing and what to expect next
NEW YORK — Drivers are in for another headache at the pump as U.S. gas prices continue to rise.
The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.82 a gallon on Thursday — almost 30 cents higher than that seen one month ago, according to motor club AAA. While today's prices at the pump remain far lower than they were last year, when energy costs soared worldwide in the months following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, experts say such a jump is unusual.
"Usually it takes a hurricane to move prices that much," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross, who said the rise is especially interesting as "fewer people are are fueling up" their cars this summer compared to years past.
In the U.S., gasoline prices are highly dependent on crude oil. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, has stayed above $80 per barrel since Thursday, standing at over $81 as of Tuesday afternoon. That marks a $12 jump since July 3, according to OPIS global head of energy analysis Tom Kloza.
There are a few factors causing oil prices to rise, Gross and Kloza say, including global supply production cuts and impacts of this summer's extreme heat on refineries.
Here's what you need to know:
WHY ARE GAS PRICES RISING? BLAME THE HEAT AND PRODUCTION CUTS
This summer's record temperatures are partly to blame for the rising gas prices.
"While the heat may be keeping people home, it's also keeps refineries from making refined product," Gross explained, noting that refineries are typically designed to operate between 32 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit (0 and 35 degrees Celsius). "They don't like temperature extremes because they're inherently dangerous places... So they dial back the production for safety purposes, but that then constrains supply."
According to Kloza, there are about 10 million daily barrels of U.S. refining capacity on the Gulf Coast. The heat wave has caused those refineries to operate below normal capacity — resulting in a loss of hundreds of thousands of barrels each day, he said.
Still, "the fact that some refineries are struggling has meant that the ones who are able to operate are making really nice profits," he said. Today's U.S. domestic demand is about 9 million barrels a day, about a half a million below expectations for peak summer months, but the country is exporting a lot of gasoline, he added.
Beyond the heat, Kloza pointed to crude supply cuts from major producing countries in the OPEC+ alliance. In July, for example, Saudi Arabia starting reducing how much oil it sends to the global economy by 1 million barrels each day. Russia is also exporting less, he said.
The cuts aren't OPEC-wide, Gross noted. As inflation eases, he suspects that better economic prospects may also be putting pressure on oil worldwide.
***
WHICH STATES HAVE THE HIGHEST GAS PRICES TODAY?
As always, certain parts of the U.S. are facing high gas prices than others — due to factors ranging from routine maintenance at regional refineries to limited supplies in some states.
On Tuesday, according to the AAA, California had the highest gas prices in the nation at an average of $5.01 a gallon. Washington and Oregon followed at $4.96 and $4.92, respectively.
Mississippi had the lowest average at about $3.29 per gallon, followed by $3.39 in Louisiana and and $3.40 in Alabama.
***
WILL GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO CLIMB?
It's hard to know what gas prices will look like in the coming weeks, experts say.
While relief from the heat can hopefully be expected as we enter the fall, both Gross and Kloza pointed to risk of hurricanes — which, of course, leads refineries to power down.
"If you could guarantee we're not going to have tropical storm force or hurricane winds in the Gulf of Mexico, I'd say it's going to be clear sailing for the rest of the year. But that's a real fly in the ointment," Kloza said, pointing to the unprecedented water temperatures the region has seen recently.
***
HOW CAN I SAVE GAS?
If you're looking to save money and cut back on trips to the pump, there are a few ways you can maximize your mileage per gallon.
One important habit is staying on top of getting your tire pressure checked, Gross said. In addition to safety risks, low tire pressure is "not maximizing your fuel efficiency," costing you more money down the road, he said.
AAA offers additional gas saving tips — which include using cruise control when possible, not overfilling your tank at the pump and removing unneeded items in your car's trunk to cut down on excess weight.
23 of 2023's most gas-guzzling cars
23 of 2023's most gas-guzzling cars
Aston Martin Lagonda Ltd V12 Vantage
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 4MATIC+
Audi R8 Coupe quattro
Audi R8 Spyder quattro
Lamborghini Huracan Coupe
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder
Bentley Flying Spur
Bentley Continental GT Speed
Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Dodge Charger SRT Widebody
Cadillac CT5 V
Dodge Challenger SRT Widebody
Ferrari North America Inc. 812 Competizione
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Phantom
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Carbon Aero
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Ghost
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited Cullinan
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 680 4Matic
Ferrari North America Inc. 812 GTS
Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Monza SP1
Ferrari North America Inc. Ferrari Daytona SP3
Bugatti Chiron
Donald Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss
Donald Trump was charged Tuesday in a Justice Department investigation into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, a frantic but ultimately failed endeavor that culminated in the violent riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
The indictment, the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024, follows a long-running federal investigation into schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the peaceful transfer of power and keep him in office despite a decisive loss to Joe Biden.
The criminal case comes while Trump leads the field of Republicans vying to capture their party’s presidential nomination. It is sure to be dismissed by the former president and his supporters — and even some of his rivals — as just another politically motivated prosecution. Yet the charges stem from one of the most serious threats to American democracy in modern history.
They focus on the turbulent two months after the November 2020 election in which Trump refused to accept his loss and spread lies that victory was stolen from him. The turmoil resulted in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump loyalists violently broke into the building, attacked police officers and disrupted the congressional counting of electoral votes.
In between the election and the riot, Trump urged local election officials to undo voting results in their states, pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to halt the certification of electoral votes and falsely claimed that the election had been stolen — a notion repeatedly rejected by judges.
The indictment had been expected since Trump said in mid-July that the Justice Department informed him he was a target of its long-running Jan. 6 investigation. A bipartisan House committee that spent months investigating the run-up to the Capitol riot also recommended prosecuting Trump on charges, including aiding an insurrection and obstructing an official proceeding.
Get updates and the full story here:
Trump indictment takeaways: The Pence memos, late-night calls, duped 'electors' and the co-conspirators
WASHINGTON — The federal indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday marks the first time that the former president has been formally held accountable for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. And it adds new details to what was already known about his actions, and those of his key allies, in the weeks leading up to the violent Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.
Read the full indictment here:
The newest charges — Trump's third criminal indictment this year — include conspiracy to defraud the United States government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's victory. It describes how Trump repeatedly told supporters and others that he had won the election, despite knowing that was false, and how he tried to persuade state officials, his own vice president and finally Congress to overturn the legitimate results.
Due to the "dishonesty, fraud and deceit" by Trump and some of his closest allies, the indictment says, his supporters "violently attacked the Capitol and halted the proceeding." In the attack, his supporters beat and injured police officers and broke through windows and doors, sending lawmakers running for their lives.
Some takeaways from Tuesday's indictment:
TRUMP KNEW
As Trump schemed to overturn the 2020 election, many of his aides and allies were under no illusion that Trump — a longtime provocateur — had actually won.
Some aides directly refuted conspiracy theories stirred by Trump and his lawyer, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. Others told him point blank he had lost.
"There is no world, there is no option in which you do not leave the White House (o)n January 20th," a unnamed deputy White House counsel told Trump, according to the indictment. Another wrote in an email: "I'll obviously hustle to help on all fronts, but it's tough to own any of this when it's all just conspiracy s--- beamed down from the mothership."
But Trump continued to tell "prolific lies," the indictment says, about the outcome of the election, even after being warned of his false statements by top government officials — citing thousands of dead voters in Georgia, an overcount in Pennsylvania and tens of thousands of noncitizen voters in Arizona. Those theories had been disputed by state and federal officials and even his own staff.
"These claims were false, and the Defendant knew that they were false," the indictment states.
At the same time, Trump privately acknowledged his loss. After the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff urged Trump to not take action on a national security issue, Trump agreed, according to the indictment.
"Yeah, you're right, it's too late for us," Trump said during a Jan. 3 meeting. "We're going to give that to the next guy."
All the while, he repeatedly tweeted and encouraged his supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6.
***
PENCE'S MEMOS
The indictment includes new details from former Vice President Mike Pence, who had fought efforts to answer questions about his role in presiding over the congressional certification.
Prosecutors cite Pence's "contemporaneous notes" about his interactions with Trump as the former president tried to convince him to delay or reject the legitimate election results on Jan. 6.
The indictment lists several conversations between Trump and Pence in those weeks, including some that were previously unknown. On Dec. 25, Pence called Trump to wish him a Merry Christmas, prosecutors said. But Trump "quickly turned the conversation to January 6 and his request that the Vice President reject electoral votes that day." The vice president pushed back, telling Trump he didn't have the authority.
In another of the calls, on Jan. 1, Trump told Pence, "You're too honest," according to the indictment.
***
LATE NIGHT CALLS
The indictment says that Trump "redoubled" his efforts even in the late night hours after his supporters attacked the Capitol. It lays out several attempts by Trump, through his aides and co-conspirators, to contact multiple senators and at least one House member just before the two chambers reconvened to finally certify Biden's win.
At 7:01 p.m. that night, the indictment says, as Trump's allies were making calls, White House counsel Pat Cipollone called Trump to ask him to withdraw any objections and allow the certification. Trump refused, the indictment says.
"As violence ensued, the Defendant and co-conspirators exploited the disruption by redoubling efforts to levy false claims of election fraud and convince Members of Congress to further delay the certification based on those claims," the indictment says.
***
FAKE ELECTORS DUPED INTO 'CRAZY PLAY'
Early on, Trump's team orchestrated a scheme to enlist officials in seven states he had lost — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New Mexico, Wisconsin — to have them submit alternate election certificates saying he had actually won when Congress met to certify the vote Jan. 6.
The conspirators told most of the local officials that the certificates they were signing saying Trump won the election in their states would only be used if the court cases being waged over the election results showed that outcome.
But prosecutors allege that's not true.
What started as a legal strategy quickly evolved into a corrupt plan to stop Biden's count on Jan. 6, the indictment said.
Told by a colleague what was going on, Trump's deputy campaign manager called it a "crazy play." They refused to put their names on a statement about it, because none of them could "stand by it."
***
THE CO-CONSPIRATORS
The indictment alleges Trump enlisted six people to help him try to overturn the 2020 election. The six people are not explicitly named, but the indictment includes details that make it possible to identify most of them.
As "Co-Conspirator 1" and "Co-Conspirator 2," lawyers Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman are quoted from their remarks at the "Stop the Steal" rally prior to the riot urging Pence to throw out the votes of valid electors.
A third lawyer, Sidney Powell, named as "Co-Conspirator 3," filed a lawsuit in Georgia that amplified false or unsupported claims of election fraud. The indictment quotes Trump as privately conceding Powell's claims sounded "crazy."
Jeffrey Clark, a Justice Department official who championed Trump's false claims of election fraud, is described as "Co-Conspirator 4."
"Co-Conspirator 5" is lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who the indictment says "assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding."
"Co-Conspirator 6" is an unknown political consultant who also assisted with the fake electors plan.
There are no known charges against the listed co-conspirators.
Giuliani aide Ted Goodman said in a statement that "every fact" the former New York City mayor had "establishes the good faith basis President Donald Trump had for the actions he took during the two-month period charged in the indictment." Eastman lawyer Harvey Silverglate said his client denied any wrongdoing.
***
CONGRESSIONAL INSPIRATION
Much of the evidence in the indictment — including repeated efforts by White House advisers to tell Trump that he lost the election — was first laid out by the Democrat-led House Jan. 6 committee last year.
In its final report issued in December, the committee said it was making several so-called criminal referrals for Trump to the Justice Department, including obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
A criminal referral from Congress is not binding, but it is a formal notification from Congress to the Justice Department that lawmakers believe they have found criminal activity.
The panel's final report asserted that Trump criminally engaged in a "multi-part conspiracy" to overturn the results and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.
***
TRUMP'S MOUNTING LEGAL BILLS
The sheer number of investigations, criminal cases and lawsuits brought against Trump are unprecedented for a former president. The same could be said for the tens of millions of dollars in legal fees paid out to attorneys representing him and his allies, straining the finances of his campaign.
An Associated Press analysis of recent fundraising disclosures shows Trump's political committees have paid out at least $59.2 million to more than 100 lawyers and law firms since January 2021.
The threat posed by the colossal drain of resources has led Trump's allies to establish a new legal defense fund, the Patriot Legal Defense Fund.
***