BLOOMINGTON — Waiving his right to counsel, Joshua D. Livingston will now represent himself in the state's cases against him involving charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Livingston, 41, of Danvers is accused of killing 39-year-old Melissa Ostrom of Bloomington, among several other charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to government supported property and burglary.

He appeared in court Tuesday before Judge William Yoder for motion to remove the McLean County Public Defender's Office from his cases.

Livingston's court appointed attorney, Matthew Koetters, told Yoder his client was unwilling to speak with him. Livingston said he wanted a different lawyer, but he could not afford a private attorney.

Yoder asked Koetters if the Public Defender's Office would be willing to assign another attorney to Livingston's cases.

"We are not going to do that, your honor," Koetters said in reply.

After reading Livingston's 11 felony charges and the potential penalties that range from probation to 60 years in prison, Yoder asked one last time if Livingston was sure he did not want the Public Defender's Office advising him.

"I do not wish the Public Defender's Office to advise me," Livingston said.

Yoder granted the defendant's motion and noted there will not be a stand-by attorney for this case.

He told Livingston the closer they get to a trial date, the less likely he will be able to request a public defender again.

Livingston is expected back in court at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, when the state will present motions related to DNA analysis of evidence found on the victim and one of the crime scenes, as well as a protective order.

