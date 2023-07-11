BLOOMINGTON — A 50-year-old Danvers man is behind bars after McLean County prosecutors charged him with his fourth driving under the influence offense.

Chris L. Denne appeared in a Monday bond court hearing before Judge Sarah Duffy, who found probable cause for his arrest.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick told the court Bloomington police pulled Denne's car over around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 55 in Bloomington after seeing him make several traffic violations.

Fredrick said officers observed Denne showing signs of intoxication, such as slurred speech and an odor of alcohol. Denne acknowledged that he drank a six-pack of alcoholic beverages and was inebriated, Fredrick said.

Denne later agreed to blood-alcohol content testing, which Fredrick said revealed a result of 0.219%. The prosecutor also noted Denne was twice convicted on DUI charges in McLean County in 1999 and 2019. He said the third conviction was 2006 in Tazewell County.

Denne is charged with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. Two of those are Class 2 felonies and the others are Class 4 felonies. Additionally, he is charged with a Class 4 felony offense of driving while license revoked.

Judge Duffy approved Fredrick's bond recommendation of $100,000, meaning Denne must post $10,035 to be released. She also ordered that he not consume or possess any alcohol.

A public defender was appointed to his case, which will resume 9 a.m. July 28 for Denne's arraignment hearing.

