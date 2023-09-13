BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department has revived its online community crime map.

According to a Wednesday press release, the map, which can be found at communitycrimemap.com/map, "is accessible to anyone in the community."

The map features information on the type of crime, the report number, when it happened and an approximate location.

Users can also sign up for email alerts about crime occurring within a certain distance of an address of interest, such as a home, workplace or school.

The release read, "This is another great tool being used by the Bloomington Police Department, which helps keep everyone informed."

The map also contains data for Normal.

Photos: Intercity boys golf tournament Sam Thalgott 2 091223.JPG Sam Thalgott 1 091223.JPG Parker McDermott 1 091223.JPG Nathan Newman 2 091223.JPG Nathan Newman 1 091223.JPG Luke Brady 2 091223.JPG Luke Brady 1 091223.JPG Luke Allen 2 091223.JPG Luke Allen 1 091223.JPG Johnnie Blackburn 2 091223.JPG Johnnie Blackburn 1 091223.JPG Jack Wenzel 1 091223.JPG Harry Gilmore 2 091223.JPG Harry Gilmore 1 091223.JPG Grant Jain 2 091223.JPG Grant Jain 1 091223.JPG Elijah Jacob 1 091223.JPG Connor Campbell 1 091223.JPG Brady Allen 2 091223.JPG Brady Allen 1 091223.JPG