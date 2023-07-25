BLOOMINGTON — Efforts to round up cows that escaped after a vehicle crash have prompted police to divert traffic at a highway intersection on Bloomington's south side.
The crash occurred at 6:31 p.m. on Interstate 74 near U.S. 51, said Bloomington police, whose officers were assisting with traffic control. Additional information about the crash itself was not immediately available from Illinois State Police, the agency in charge of the scene.
A semitrailer truck carrying an estimated 25 to 30 cows was involved, and an unknown number of cows were still loose about 8 p.m., police said.
Transportation to take the cows from the scene also was being arranged.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Footage shows mass devastation from Greece wildfires, and more of today's top videos
Video from Greece shows mass devastation from wildfires across the island of Rhodes, how the SAG-AFTRA strike might affect streaming services, and more of today's top videos.
Video from the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry shows mass devastation across the Greek island of Rhodes.Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Ga…
Streaming services now account for more than a third of all TV-watching, it’s completely changed the broadcast game and the way society consum…
It's been a record weekend at the cinema box office thanks to two films on opposite ends of the entertainment spectrum, with both “Barbie” and…
According to Neptune Beach police, the cannabis rolled in with the tide on Saturday.
The 77-year-old Hollywood icon has revealed that she will be launching her own gelato brand in her native city, Los Angeles.
Three places in Illinois and Mississippi will display the new monument, NPR reports.