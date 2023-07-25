BLOOMINGTON — Efforts to round up cows that escaped after a vehicle crash have prompted police to divert traffic at a highway intersection on Bloomington's south side.

The crash occurred at 6:31 p.m. on Interstate 74 near U.S. 51, said Bloomington police, whose officers were assisting with traffic control. Additional information about the crash itself was not immediately available from Illinois State Police, the agency in charge of the scene.

A semitrailer truck carrying an estimated 25 to 30 cows was involved, and an unknown number of cows were still loose about 8 p.m., police said.

Transportation to take the cows from the scene also was being arranged.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.