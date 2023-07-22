BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces cocaine charge after an Illinois State Police task force investigation.

Donnell A. Dunbar, 34, was charged Friday with unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, Class X felony.

Assistant's State's Attorney Jeffrey Horve said in court that Dunbar is a major drug dealer in the Bloomington-Normal area and was being investigated by Illinois State Police Task Force Six, which conducted multiple drug transactions with the defendant.

Police arrested Dunbar on Thursday after he attempted to escape officers, crashing his vehicle into a squad car and refusing to get out before he was removed from the vehicle, Horve said.

Officers found approximately 78 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, a scale and money received from the task force drug transactions, Horve said.

Dunbar was on mandatory supervised release for a 2018 felony in which he was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on a conviction for a Class X unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, Horve said.

He also has multiple drug related cases in McLean County, spanning from 2009 to 2018, according to court documents.

If convicted, Horve said Dunbar would eligible for a mandatory life sentence because of his previous felonies.

His bond was set at $750,000 with 10% to apply.

An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 11.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson Jarvis K. Heads Wesley M. Noonan Brad Carter Brian K. Burnett Kenneth D. Downey Kenyon J. Bones