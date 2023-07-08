BLOOMINGTON — A Texas man faces cocaine and damage charges in McLean County after authorities said he rammed a police car.

Derek D. Boone, 54, of Houston, Texas, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance involving 1-15 grams of cocaine; one count each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance; two counts of criminal damage to government supported property; and two counts of resisting an officer.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mark Messman said Friday in court that Boone was accused of making three cocaine transactions in June and July while under investigation by Illinois State Police.

After the drug third transaction, Boone fled when Bloomington police tried to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle, and during the interaction, he reversed the vehicle into a BPD squad car, causing more than $500 worth of damage, the prosecutor said.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $17,535, and an arraignment was scheduled for July 28.

