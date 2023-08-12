Prosecutors said that on Aug. 3, Shickel sold drugs, including 1 gram of cocaine, to Illinois State Police Task Force 6. Authorities arrested Shickel on Wednesday at her residence, where they also found an amount of cocaine, according to the prosecution

Shickel's bond was set at $150,000 with 10% to apply, meaning she would have to post $15,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility. If she were to post bond, she would have to prove in court the money was not obtained through criminal activity.