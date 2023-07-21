BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago woman pleaded guilty Friday to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Rochelle A. McCray, 40, was sentenced to 24 months of what is known as first-time offender probation.

Under the terms of this type of probation, if an individual pleads guilty to an offense and successfully completes their probation period, the charge would be dismissed.

She was also ordered to pay a $75 discretionary fine and a $100 street value fine, to take a substance abuse evaluation, to perform 30 hours of community service and to submit to three drug screenings during probation.

McCray was arrested in January 2022 when the vehicle in which she was traveling was stopped by Bloomington police for traffic related offenses.

A police dog indicated there were drugs in the car, and a search revealed about 50 bags that each contained 50 grams of cocaine.

In addition to the possession charge she pleaded to, McCray was initially charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, but those charges were dismissed Friday.

A co-defendant, Tony Robinson, pleaded guilty in May to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance for 15-100 grams of cocaine and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was sentenced to four years in the Department of Corrections on each count and one year of mandatory supervised release on each count.

