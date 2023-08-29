BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is facing felony charges after prosecutors said he stole construction equipment last year from a Bloomington rental business.

Jacob T. Fernandez, 26, is in McLean County custody after he was indicted in February on charges of identity theft, theft and burglary.

According to charging documents, Fernandez is accused of using another person's identity to obtain a skid loader and trailer from a Bloomington rental agency on Oct. 3, 2022.

Judge Scott Kording upheld the bond amount from his February indictment at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release.

