BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man is behind bars after police said he choked and restrained a woman in Bloomington on Saturday.

Carl L. Wadley, 26, appeared in a Monday bond court hearing before Judge Sarah Duffy, who found probable cause to detain him.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said officers were called Saturday to Bloomington residence where a woman told police Wadley had pinned her down and choked her until she passed out. She said she had repeatedly asked him to to stop. The prosecutor also said officers observed injuries to the woman that were concurrent with being strangled.

The man is charged with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, unlawful restraint and domestic battery.

Duffy ordered Wadley to be held without bond, pending a risk assessment. She also ordered that he have no contact with the victim or her residence.

A bond review hearing is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Friday. His arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. July 28.