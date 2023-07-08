BLOOMINGTON — Burglary charges are pending against a Chicago man in McLean County.
Deshawn Fletcher, 24, is charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of attempted identity theft and financial institution fraud.
A McLean County grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging Fletcher and a warrant for his arrest was issued June 7. He was taken into custody Thursday.
A prosecutor said Fletcher was accused of entering a CEFCU in Normal and trying to open a home equity line of credit using a fake ID.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035, and an arraignment was scheduled for July 28.