TOWANDA — A Chenoa Police Department officer was hurt in a crash Monday on Interstate 55, authorities said.

According to a statement from Illinois State Police, troopers were called at 7:10 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision near Towanda on southbound I-55, which involved a Chenoa police squad car.

ISP said the police vehicle ran off the roadway and came to rest upside down in the median.

State police reported that the Chenoa police officer was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. However, Chenoa Police Chief Travis Cornwall said the officer only suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the other car was not hurt in the crash, state police said.

Cornwall said the officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for a concussion, bumps and bruises and released Monday night. The chief said he talked to the officer Tuesday, and they were "a little beat up and sore."

Considering it was a rollover crash, Cornwall said it was fortunate his officer walked away from it and noted law enforcement from across the county have been calling to check in on them. He didn't immediately know how much time off the officer may need for recovery.

Cornwall said the officer was investigating a traffic violation at the time of the crash.

No further information was available Tuesday.