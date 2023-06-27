BLOOMINGTON — A Champaign woman was given second chance probation Tuesday after a guilty plea.

Rashonda R. Brown, 21, was arrested in September 2022 and charged with burglary, forgery, attempted forgery and theft, after prosecutors said she tried to use a fake $100 bill at Hobby Lobby in Normal.

She pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of forgery and the remaining charges were dismissed.

In reading the factual basis for the offense, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Scarborough said Brown had told the store cashier that she received the $100 bill from a bank.

Brown was sentenced to 24 months of second chance probation, which means the charge will be dismissed if she successfully completes the probation term.

Her attorney, John Bussan, declined to comment on the resolution of the case.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Andrea M. Sheets Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson