BLOOMINGTON — A 20-year-old Champaign man was sentenced Tuesday in McLean County court to two years in prison for illegally possessing a loaded weapon.

Corey K. Butler pleaded guilty that day to a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. As part of his plea agreement, accepted by Judge Jason Chambers, two additional weapons charges were dropped. Those now-dismissed charges were possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, and a second Class 4 felony offense of aggravated UUW.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Jeffrey Horve, who told the court Butler was arrested March 12, 2022. He said a person told dispatchers a suspicious, potentially armed person was at an apartment complex on Goose Creek Drive in Bloomington. Horve said the caller pointed out Butler to arriving officers, who found him with a loaded 9 mm gun in his waistband. He did not have a valid FOID card.

Butler was credited for 33 days already served. Chambers said the sentence is expected to be served at 50%. The judge noted that Butler had no prior criminal record, and told him he hoped he would make better choices after his release from prison.

Assistant Public Defender Brian McEldowney represented Butler. Asked to comment on the outcome, he described the case as an isolated incident.

Echoing Chambers' comment about Butler's lack of prior record, McEldowney said it was a shame that statutory requirements did not allow the court to have discretion when sentencing someone in Butler's position, and that he had to be sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

McEldowney said a prison sentence for the charge Butler pleaded guilty to is mandated by state law.

The weapons being used in the Russia-Ukraine war Warplanes and missiles: Kalibr Warplanes and missiles: Iskander Rockets: Grad Rockets: Smerch and Uragan Cluster munitions and thermobaric weapons Russian rockets and artillery Ukraine's arsenal: NLAW anti-tank missiles Ukraine's arsenal: US javelin missiles Ukraine's arsenal: Bayraktar TB2 drone Russian missiles: Iskander Russian howitzers Russian howitzers Russian howitzers Russian self-propelled artillery Why ethical behavior matters even in the fog of war