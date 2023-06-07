BLOOMINGTON — A 20-year-old Champaign man was sentenced Tuesday in McLean County court to two years in prison for
illegally possessing a loaded weapon.
Corey K. Butler pleaded guilty that day to a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. As part of his plea agreement, accepted by Judge Jason Chambers, two additional weapons charges were dropped. Those now-dismissed charges were possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, and a second Class 4 felony offense of aggravated UUW.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Jeffrey Horve, who told the court
Butler was arrested March 12, 2022. He said a person told dispatchers a suspicious, potentially armed person was at an apartment complex on Goose Creek Drive in Bloomington. Horve said the caller pointed out Butler to arriving officers, who found him with a loaded 9 mm gun in his waistband. He did not have a valid FOID card.
We all know the rules with regards to the TSA and the limits they put on what you can take in your carry-ons, which for most travelers just means buying travel size liquids. But according to a new report published by the Transportation Security Administration, more people are trying to take firearms on their flights in 2023. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Butler was credited for 33 days already served. Chambers said the sentence is expected to be served at 50%. The judge noted that Butler had no prior criminal record, and told him he hoped he would make better choices after his release from prison.
Assistant Public Defender Brian McEldowney represented Butler. Asked to comment on the outcome, he described the case as an isolated incident.
Echoing Chambers' comment about Butler's lack of prior record, McEldowney said it was a shame that statutory requirements did not allow the court to have discretion when sentencing someone in Butler's position, and that he had to be sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
McEldowney said a prison sentence for the charge Butler pleaded guilty to is mandated by state law.
The weapons being used in the Russia-Ukraine war
Warplanes and missiles: Kalibr
The Russian military has used warplanes and Kalibr (Caliber) cruise missiles to hit facilities throughout the country.
The Kalibr is a precision weapon, but Ukrainian military facilities and government buildings apparently targeted by those missiles in Kyiv and Kharkiv are located close to residential areas, resulting in civilian casualties.
The same applies to missiles carried by Russian warplanes, which targeted military infrastructure in strikes that also involved collateral damage.
In this image provided by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service and released on Friday, June 23, 2017, long-range Kalibr cruise missiles are launched by a Russian Navy ship in the eastern Mediterranean.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Warplanes and missiles: Iskander
To hit key targets, the Russian military also has used Iskander missiles that have a range of up to 500 kilometers (around 300 miles) and carry a much more powerful warhead that can destroy big buildings and some fortified facilities. Some Iskander missiles were reportedly fired from the territory of Russian ally Belarus, which has served as a staging ground for the Russian invasion.
This undated file photo provided Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, by Russian Defense Ministry official web site shows a Russian Iskander-K missile launched during a military exercise at a training ground at the Luzhsky Range, near St. Petersburg, Russia.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Rockets: Grad
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other officials have accused the Russian military of indiscriminately shelling residential buildings, schools and hospitals around the country.
Images from Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv that were verified by The Associated Press showed what appeared to be a barrage of Russian rockets hitting residential buildings in an attack that killed and wounded scores of civilians.
The Soviet-designed Grad (Hail), Smerch (Tornado) and Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launchers are designed to fire a salvo of powerful rockets to destroy concentrations of troops or military equipment. Their use against populated areas inevitably causes heavy casualties and major damage to civilian infrastructure.
In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. A Russian "Grad" missile launcher fires on the field taking part in a military drills in Murmansk region, Russia.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
Rockets: Smerch and Uragan
Russian-made multiple rocket launchers "Smerch," front, and "Uragan", behind it, at a display on the first day of Moscow's International III Arms Exhibition in Moscow, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2008.
AP
Cluster munitions and thermobaric weapons
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of using cluster munitions, accusations the Kremlin has denied.
Such weapons are designed to target enemy troops and weapons over a broad area, and their use in populated areas inevitably would lead to mass casualties among civilians.
Cluster bombs, rockets and artillery shells open in the air, releasing submunitions, or "bomblets," that are dispersed over a large area and simultaneously hit multiple targets.
Beyond the initial impact, bomblets have a high rate of failure to explode, posing a long-time threat of killing and maiming people for a long time after they were fired.
Thermobaric weapons consist of a fuel container and two separate explosive charges, with the first detonating to disperse the fuel particles and the second igniting the dispersed fuel and oxygen in the air, creating a blast wave of extreme pressure and heat that creates a partial vacuum in an enclosed space. That makes the weapon particularly deadly for people in an enclosed space.
The Pentagon has said that Russian mobile launchers for thermobaric weapons were spotted inside Ukraine, but couldn't confirm their use.
Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Monday Sept. 12, 2011.
AP file
Russian rockets and artillery
The Russian military also has a wide range of powerful Soviet-designed artillery units, which were bizarrely named after flowers, such as self-propelled 203-mm Peony and 152-mm Hyacinth and Acacia self-propelled howitzers.
Moscow has claimed it was only targeting military bases and infrastructure, but the AP has documented massive damage to civilian infrastructure and residential areas in Kyiv, Kharkiv and numerous other cities and towns across Ukraine. Russian officials have alleged that Ukrainian forces have widely deployed heavy weapons in residential areas to use civilians as shields, a claim that couldn't be independently verified.
The U.N. human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, speaking at the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday, said "most civilian casualties were caused by the use of heavy artillery, multi-launch rocket systems and air strikes in populated areas, with concerning reports of use of cluster munitions striking civilian targets." She didn't specify which side may have used them.
FILE - In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, multiple rocket launchers fire during the Belarusian and Russian joint military drills at Brestsky firing range, Belarus.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Ukraine's arsenal: NLAW anti-tank missiles
The Ukrainian military has relied on the same assortment of Soviet-built multiple rocket launchers and howitzers that the Russian military has.
It doesn't possess sophisticated long-range precision weapons like Russia's Iskander ballistic missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles.
The Ukrainian military has Soviet-era Tochka-U short-range ballistic missiles, which have a powerful warhead but poor precision compared to the latest Russian weapons.
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers take part in an exercise for the use of NLAW anti-tank missiles at the Yavoriv military training ground, close to Lviv, western Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
AP file
Ukraine's arsenal: US javelin missiles
In addition to its aging Soviet-made arsenals, Ukraine has received large shipments of Western weapons, such as U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles and shoulder-launched Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. Ukrainian officials said the country's military has used them to inflict heavy casualties to the invading Russian forces.
FILE - In this image taken from footage provided by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Ukraine's arsenal: Bayraktar TB2 drone
The Ukrainian military also has used Bayraktar drones supplied by Turkey before the conflict. It has released a video showing an attack by Bayraktar against a Russian military convoy.
FILE - A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is seen during a rehearsal of a military parade dedicated to Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
AP file
Russian missiles: Iskander
In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, The Russian army's Iskander missile launchers take positions during drills in Russia.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Russian howitzers
FILE - In this image taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian army's self-propelled howitzers fire during military drills near Orenburg in the Urals, Russia, Dec. 16, 2021.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Russian howitzers
FILE - Russian 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled howitzers roll toward Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, May 9, 2021, marking the 76th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.
AP file
Russian howitzers
FILE - In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, Russian troops fire howitzers during drills in the Rostov region during a military exercising at a training ground in Rostov region, Russia.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Russian self-propelled artillery
FILE - In this photo taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, a self-propelled artillery mount fires at the Osipovichi training ground during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills in Belarus.
Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File
Why ethical behavior matters even in the fog of war
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!