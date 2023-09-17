BLOOMINGTON — While police, lawyers, judges and courthouse administrators have worked for months to prepare for the end of cash bail in Illinois, they will enter uncharted territory next week when a new system begins statewide.

When the Pretrial Fairness Act takes effect Monday, Illinois will be the first state to abolish cash bail as a condition of a person's release before trial. Judges can still keep people behind bars before trial if they are accused of serious crimes, or if a prosecutor successfully argues that the person represents a flight risk or danger to the community.

However, a more rigorous review of each case will be required before the defendant can be detained — and the work must take place on a tighter timeline, as laid out in state law.

Central Illinois law enforcement leaders, attorneys and court administrators who spoke to The Pantagraph last week generally said they had done whatever possible to prepare for the new system. But with changes to multiple parts of the system, staffing challenges for many agencies and no available precedent to guide them, several said they were bracing for uncertainty, delays or even mistakes.

"I think we're going to stub our toe along the way," said Livingston County State's Attorney Mike Regnier. "There's a lot of ways in the implementation that can be interpreted differently."

Regnier said the law was poorly written, leading to a lot of valuable preparation time spent just deciphering what it means.

Suzanne Montoya, director of McLean County Court Services, said local preparations have been ongoing for months, with all stakeholders working collectively to ensure they could meet the legislative requirements.

"Chief Judge Casey Costigan and other stakeholders have made sure that McLean County is, I would say, as prepared as any county in the state of Illinois," she said.

Bail's end is years in the making

The Pretrial Fairness Act has been on the books since early 2021, and became a hot-button political issue in the intervening years. Lawmakers voted during their lame duck session in December to adjust the original language to clarify some provisions and address concerns about circumstances under which suspects could be jailed.

DETAINABLE OFFENSES Under the Pretrial Fairness Act, defendants who face certain charges can still be held in custody while they await trial. Detainable offenses include, among others: • first-degree murder • criminal sexual assault • aggravated arson • stalking • aggravated kidnapping • aggravated battery causing great bodily harm

The measure had been set to take effect Jan. 1, but the state high court delayed the rollout amid confusion after a lower court found it unconstitutional. In July, the high court declared the law constitutional and set Monday as its start date.

Supporters of the overhaul have argued that too many defendants remain in jail only because they do not have the money for release, and that the current system is especially unfair to people of color.

Critics contend that cash bail ensures released defendants will show up for court proceedings. Without it, they say, violent criminals who are released pending trial could have the opportunity to commit more crimes.

The issue affects a growing number of people. Between 1970 and 2015, there was a fivefold increase in the number of people jailed before trials, according to the 2022 U.S. Commission on Civil Rights report.

Typically in state courts, a judge decides if a defendant poses too much of a threat to the community to be released, or if they can be freed with conditions, according to the nonprofit Bail Project.

Some states have tried to ease cash bail rules.

In 2017, New Jersey essentially replaced its cash bail system with a risk assessment process that gauged the potential danger a released defendant could pose to the community. But cash bail is still allowed in some instances in that state and others that have curtailed the practice, such as New York and Alaska.

How has McLean County prepared?

The criminal justice process will begin much the same Monday as it did before: A member of law enforcement makes contact with a suspect.

If the officer believes the suspect has not committed an offense for which detention is required by law, and does not pose an obvious threat or have a medical issue that poses a threat to their safety, the suspect is given a written citation and ordered to appear for a court hearing — so long as he or she has proper identification and the criminal activity stops.

However, if the officer “overcomes the presumption of release” under the new system, the suspect is taken into custody and brought to the county jail for booking, said McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds.

After charges are filed, the prosecutor may seek to keep a defendant jailed before trial by filing a petition for detention.

In the 48 hours between the arrest and detention hearing (with an extension of up to 48 hours allowable under the law), law enforcement, pretrial services officers and prosecutors work to prepare evidence — known in legal terms as discovery — that must be shared with the defense ahead of the hearing.

Unless a private defense attorney enters an appearance on the case before the detention hearing, the public defender’s office will be appointed to represent new defendants. Those who want to continue using a public defender will be required to fill out a financial affidavit after the detention hearing to determine whether they are eligible to continue being represented by the public defender, Reynolds said.

McLean County Chief Public Defender Ron Lewis did not respond to The Pantagraph’s requests for comment.

The public defender must be given an opportunity to review discovery and meet with the defendant before the detention hearing, which will be held in the afternoons Monday through Saturday in McLean County.

At the hearing, instead of the verbal probable cause statement given under the old system, prosecutors must argue at least one of two standards: willful flight or dangerousness.

To meet the willful flight standard, the judge must find the defendant has acted intentionally to avoid prosecution. Isolated instances of nonappearance in court alone are not evidence of the risk of flight, according to the law; however, reoccurrence and patterns of intentionally evading prosecution may be considered.

To meet the dangerousness standard, the judge must find the defendant poses a real and present threat to the safety of another person or the community, based on specific, articulable facts of the case. Among possible considerations are the nature of the offense charged, any evidence of violent or abusive behavior in the defendant’s criminal history and whether the defendant is known to have access to weapons.

DETENTION STANDARDS For defendants facing a charge not identified as “detainable” under the law, prosecutors can still seek to keep them in custody under one of two standards: dangerousness or willful flight. Dangerousness: The defendant poses a real and present threat to the safety of another person or the community, based on specific, articulable facts of the case. Among possible considerations are the nature of the offense charged, any evidence of violent or abusive behavior in the defendant’s criminal history and whether the defendant is known to have access to weapons. Willful flight: Intentional conduct with a purpose to avoid prosecution. Isolated instances of nonappearance in court alone are not evidence of the risk of flight, according to the law; reoccurrence and patterns of intentionally evading prosecution may be considered.

“That standard is a higher standard than what we currently utilize, in order to detain somebody,” Reynolds said. “...We'll go in front of the court, we’ll represent that we intend on detaining the person, and the court will make their probable cause determination and then move into whether or not we can meet our burden under the SAFE-T Act requirement, and whether or not they should be detained indefinitely.”

Reynolds said one of her concerns is that the statute is explicit in declaring “the charge itself cannot be justification to detain somebody. The specific underlying facts are what's necessary.”

The state’s attorney, who spent several years in charge of crimes against children in McLean County, noted especially for child sex crimes that element of the law is “really concerning because what we know, historically, is that child predators are more likely to commit that offense in the future, if they've done it the past, and that it's a crime of opportunity. And we won't be able to make that type of argument.

“We have to have more than just simply the underlying facts. We're gonna have to have a more 1,000-foot overview of this person's life and get as much information as we possibly can,” she said.

As part of their arguments, both sides will be able to call witnesses, which might include law enforcement, victims or others with first-hand knowledge of the case, though they cannot use it as a fact-finding deposition, Reynolds said.

For nondetainable cases, prosecutors will not be required to provide discovery before a hearing is held to determine the pretrial conditions for their release, Reynolds said.

The conditions for release will include the following mandatory conditions:

continue to appear in court until discharged or final order of the court;

submit to the orders and process of the court;

do not violate any criminal statute of any jurisdiction.

Additional conditions may be mandated based on the offense, and the judge can add conditions as well.

In a nondetainable case in which the prosecutor is not petitioning for detention, Reynolds said attorneys in her office would likely negotiate with defense attorneys to reach an agreement on the conditions of release.

Regnier, in Livingston County, noted that the new system requires much more particular, individualized assessments of defendants to determine whether they will be detained.

"I can tell you that we're going to, wherever the evidence supports it, argue for detention, because we're worried about safety," he said.

What happens to those already in jail when bail ends?

Defendants who were in custody prior to the SAFE-T Act’s implementation Sept. 18 will have the choice between the new system and the old, Reynolds said.

“If they decide they want to be treated under the SAFE-T Act, then they will file petitions with their attorney asking for that, and if those are nondetainables, we will probably work that out outside of court and get orders signed by the court if there’s no basis to hold those people,” she said.

If they remain under the old cash bail system, the defendant would remain in custody unless they paid the bond as previously set.

“You could have some of them that know they’re detainable, so they’ll just sit and wait it out in custody of the jail,” Reynolds said. “Or … if they decide that they could come up with that money, they may say ‘I'd rather be treated under the bond systems so I can come up with the money that I was supposed to post, as opposed to (under the new system) where there's no chance of getting out.’”

McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said he doesn't believe there will be an immediate change to the inmate population of the jail.

"It could take a while for any population change to be significant because under this act, those in custody in the jail can choose whether to go under the old system or the new system," Lane said. "In a lot of cases, they have to petition the court to have a hearing on going to the new system."

Lane added that there's a benefit for some inmates in custody to be incarcerated under the old system: They could accrue credit for days spent in jail, lessening the time they would need to spend in a state prison after sentencing.

The sheriff said he doesn't anticipate staffing levels to change. "If we need to, we can call extra people in if it becomes a problem," he said.

'Making it work' despite staff shortages

If the McLean County State Attorney’s Office was fully staffed, Reynolds said she likely would assign an attorney to be dedicated to the afternoon detention and conditions hearings in the afternoon. However, the office currently is down six full-time attorneys with a seventh spot being filled by a staff member who has graduated from law school but has not yet passed the bar exam to practice law without supervision.

Will that staffing level be sufficient to operate within this new system?

“We’re gonna find out,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to do what we can.”

She and First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon are experienced trial attorneys who can step into the courtroom as needed, in addition to the team of assistant state’s attorneys, Reynolds noted.

“We’ll handle it. We’ll make it work,” she said. “It’s what the law mandates, so we’ll make it work.”

In Tazewell County, the state's attorney's office has 14 assistant prosecutors in addition to State's Attorney Kevin Johnson, leaving the staff down by two.

“This will, at least initially, put a little strain on us,” Johnson said. “Because there are more requirements for the state’s attorneys than anyone else. I think we're the most impacted and affected by this of all the stakeholders in the criminal justice system. And we're just going to have to do the best we can, and I'm sure, after a while, we'll get used to it.”

He also noted victim and witness coordinators as well as other departments will feel the strain as they adjust to the new system.

“We’re all determined to make this work, to make sure we protect both the defendants’ rights and law-abiding citizens,” Johnson said. “...Of course, along the way there’s always going to be hiccups and challenges and issues, but we’ll address them and we’ll get it straightened out and we’ll move along.”

'Learning curve' for law enforcement

Lane said his office has been preparing for the change for about six months, describing the cooperation between local stakeholders as "outstanding."

One of the questions Lane said he's heard from officers is what happens if someone is processed and wants to be released immediately but commits a second offense like battery while in the jail.

In a case like that, Lane said, the individual would be booked on the new charge and deputies would determine whether the offense qualifies for holding.

"There's going to be a learning curve to it," Lane said.

Bryce Janssen, spokesman for the Bloomington Police Department, said all of the department's shifts and divisions have undergone training, which includes new arrest procedures and the handling of inmates being held for a detention hearing.

Under the new law, Janssen said the department's sally port — a secure entrance area — must be immediately available to the defense for a detention hearing.

"If I'm the primary reporting officer and another officer submitted another report, they have to be immediately available for that detention hearing," Janssen said.

The primary officer on an arrest could usually wait a day or two to submit reports, but the new law makes that process much more time-sensitive, he said.

Normal Police Chief Steve Petrilli said the department's preparations have been progressing well.

“We’ve been working in lockstep with the state’s attorney’s office (and) within our own legal department to make sure that we’re operating in accordance with the law,” Petrilli said, “and then we’ve got proper policy procedures and training in place to make sure that the officers know what they need to be doing.”

How the new system will affect department operations is not yet fully known, he said, "but it's definitely going to be a change."

'Robust and efficient' pretrial services

McLean County’s court services division, which oversees pretrial services, probation, drug and recovery court, presentence investigations and community service supervision, has a “robust and efficient pretrial unit,” said Montoya, director of court services.

The county employs one pretrial coordinator and four pretrial officers for its pretrial unit, which was established in 2007. It has remained in-house since then, even when much of the state began using the recently created Office of Statewide Pretrial Services.

The daily operations of the pretrial unit include writing public safety assessments when people are arrested and booked into the McLean County jail, by checking defendants’ criminal history, failure to appear history, age, pending criminal cases, misdemeanor and felony convictions and prior violent convictions.

Montoya said under the cash bail system, they would also prepare bond reports to be used by attorneys making bond recommendations. Now without cash bail, “we are unsure until after Sept. 18 when a pretrial investigation report will be ordered.”

The expected increase in defendants being released with conditions could mean more cases for court services to track.

But Montoya said she did not know how significant the caseload increase would be after Monday.

“In theory, you would think, hypothetically, that it would increase quite a bit since nobody can be detained any longer, but in essence, I'm not really sure that it will dramatically increase because there are certain standards and best practices we’re under as far as supervision,” she said. “There are different levels of pretrial supervision, so it doesn’t mean if, for instance, there were 100 people released next week that every single one of those individuals will be on pretrial supervision monitoring.”

Tazewell County court services also performs risk assessment evaluations, a process that Johnson said will remain mostly unchanged.

“We’re very fortunate here in Tazewell County that our court service office has been well prepared, and they kind of foresaw this coming,” the state's attorney said. “We've kind of been doing this, this process, for quite some time. So we've been in pretty good shape to go ahead and deal with this.”

He noted smaller counties might have more difficulty absorbing the extra caseload in the court services divisions, either by staffing level or funding.

“I think it’s going to be difficult, but I know for the larger counties, the ones that have been doing this for a while, I think we’re in a good position to do it,” Johnson said. “But I can see in other counties that it’s going to cause some stress and some issues.”

Tony Reid, Valerie Wells, Mateusz Janik, Brendan Denison, Drew Zimmerman, Capitol News Illinois and The Associated Press contributed.

17 unusual alcohol laws that could get you busted across the world 17 unusual alcohol laws that could get you busted across the world Nudes and booze are a no-no, New York City Keep the booze away from the communion wine, New York State No hooch on a horse, California Dry by default, Tennessee Perpetual Prohibition, Kansas Mommy-and-me martinis, Ohio No tippling till the polls close, Alaska Sober for Santa, Allegany County, New York Happy hour hindrance, Massachusetts Straw-sipping at the daiquiri drive-thru, Louisiana Cold beer crime, Indiana Banned bottomless brunch, Oklahoma Wasted while at home, Utah Hands off the barkeep, Nebraska Don't bring your cows home drunk, United Kingdom Whipped for wine consumption, Saudi Arabia Keep your beer unadulterated, Germany