BLOOMINGTON — A Carlock man faces aggravated DUI charges after prosecutors said he crashed into a cornfield in Dry Grove Township.

David W. Ewins, 63, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence, as his fourth such offense, driving while driver’s license was revoked and three counts of obstructing an officer.

Six traffic citations were also issued.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said a witness watched Ewins disobey a stop sign, strike the low branches of a tree and come to a stop in a cornfield.

Fredrick said McLean County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash on Aug. 19, and they found Ewins in a soybean field away from the crash scene. He showed signs of impairment and pulled away from the officers who were taking him into custody, the prosecutor said.

Ewins had previously been charged in DUI cases in 1994, 1995 and 2002.

Judge Sarah Duffy set bond at $150,000 with 10% to apply, which was more than the state requested.

He was ordered not to consume or possess alcohol or illicit substances. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 8.

