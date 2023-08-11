BLOOMINGTON — A Carlock man faces several charges in multiple cases related to armed habitual criminal activity.

Nathanial L. Robinson, 43, was charged Wednesday with armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, a Class 2 felony; and driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony.

In a separate matter, Robinson faces one count of unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and resisting a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Hornsby said the first set of charges stem from an incident on April 20 in which a U-Haul moving truck crashed head-on into a parked vehicle in the 900 block of West Taylor Avenue.

Hornsby said a witness saw the crash and the driver flee the scene with a bag while the truck's passenger remained at the scene.

He said one of the witnesses chased the fleeing driver, who dropped a bag that contained a .22-caliber revolver and 11 rounds of ammunition as well as his cell phone.

The U-Haul passenger told authorities the driver was Robinson, and the cell phone was later determined to belong to Robinson, the prosecutor said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 10, and a grand jury indicted Robinson on the first set of charges on May 24.

On Aug. 8, Robinson was stopped by a Bloomington police officer and arrested on the warrant. At the time of arrest, police said he was in possession of methamphetamine, leading to the second set of charges.

His bond in the first matter was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $50,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

In the second matter, Robinson's bond was set at $5,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post an additional $500 plus court fees to be released.

Robinson's next court date in both matters is at 9 a.m. Aug. 25.

